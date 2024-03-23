“Elite Mindset”: Noah Lyles Reveals His Goals Ahead of Paris Olympics Leaving Fans in Frenzy

Many prominent athletes already have their plans set for the upcoming Paris Olympics. One among them is Noah Lyles, who recently discussed the Olympic gold in a podcast. Recently, the World Athletics’ official Instagram account posted a clip from their Inside Track Podcast.

Advertisement

Noah Lyles has been a household name in track and field for quite some time. He has accomplished a great deal in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay events. Lyles had stated his intention to compete in more events at the Olympics this year, to establish a handful of world records along the way.

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt established the previous WR for the 200-meter dash in 2009 with a time of 19.19 seconds. Nevertheless, Lyles is determined to smash the WR in the next Olympics and intends to set it for 19.10 after carefully examining several pieces of data.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Lyles also pointed out how an athlete who wins the medal, borrows the Olympic title, as they have to give it back in the next edition. However, the mindset of the six-time world champion is very different:

“I want to show what an Olympic champion can look like on the track, and off the track.”

Looking at the determination of Lyles before the Paris Olympics has left his fans in a thrilled state. His fans stormed the Instagram post with many predictions ahead of the event. As one fan wrote, “He’s not to far from that world record.”

Being confused by the critics, this fan wrote, “The world hates on Noah Lyles. He could run 19.20 and people would still hate, heck he could run 19.17 and people would just bring up how bolts still better.”

Advertisement

Aiming for a WR at such a stage is huge, as this fan left a comment saying, “19.10 at the biggest stage in the world would be incredible.”

Being impressed by the words of Lyles, this fan wrote, “Elite mindset. It’s not just talent. It’s a personality.” Another fan wrote, “I’m rooting for u…. Love ur mindset, I believe is definitely possible.”

More powerful words by Noah Lyles

Too much criticism is something Noah Lyles has to deal with at times. Despite his success, the track star isn’t immune to it. On the other hand, he was forthright about the criticism and he enthusiastically accepted it. The Paris Olympics are the focal point of the American track star’s year, and he intends to give his all.

A dramatic Instagram post depicting the track sensation in action with three photographs was his way of admitting his own vulnerability. The monochrome shots stood on its own, complementing the striking caption. With aiming for major goals, Lyles’s eyes are ultimately on the Olympics.