“Fought... For Others”: Noah Lyles Reflects on Impact of Late Coach Rashawn Jackson and Their Dream of “World Domination”

Noah Lyles poured his heart out in an emotional tribute, recalling the tremendous influence of his late high school coach, Rashawn Jackson, who played a pivotal role in shaping his successful athletic career.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lyles recently detailed his rise to becoming a 100-meter world champion. He thanked his support system, which included many important people who encouraged him during his journey.

While discussing support systems, he mentioned Jackson, who passed away earlier this year. Jackson left an indelible mark on Lyles. He remembered how he and his brother, Josephus, dreamed of becoming Olympians, and instead of urging them to focus on winning district competitions first, Jackson believed in their ambitions and acknowledged their goals.

The 27-year-old athlete emphasized that Jackson paid attention to the Lyles brothers and the rest of the team. He witnessed his coach’s struggles and emphasized a specific trait that Jackson possessed.

“He was a man who fought his own demons but was ready to fight for others. He was a big inspiration for me and I will always be thankful for him.”

In addition to praising his coach’s impact on his track career, the Olympian shared some humorous anecdotes about his time together. After practicing for the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, the athlete, his brother, and Jackson would head to a nearby pizza shop for a complimentary meal and discuss their “plans of world domination.” Lyles revealed that he subsequently learned that his high school coach had lived in the same apartment complex as him.

Jackson passed away on June 30, around the time when Lyles qualified for the Paris Olympics with a lightning-fast 19.53 seconds in the 200-meter finals. This news hit the six-time world champion especially hard, with the Olympic Games less than a month away.

At the Stade de France, Lyles achieved his maiden Olympic gold medal in the men’s 100-meter and a bronze medal in the 200-meter despite the effects of COVID.

During his homecoming, the students of Alexandria City High School paid tribute to him, and he gave a moving speech in which he paid tribute to his late mentor, Rashawn Jackson.