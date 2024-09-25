Fans Crown Noah Lyles ‘The Greatest Olympic Champion’ After Epic Homecoming Following Paris Victory

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles, who won two Olympic medals in Paris, recently returned to his hometown of Alexandria, Virginia, to a hero’s welcome. His incredible performances on the track cemented his place as a top athlete and sparked a wave of admiration and pride among many Americans and true track enthusiasts.

An Instagram video featured Lyles riding in a red 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Roadster, waving to the audience as Kanye West’s ‘Homecoming’ played in the background.

He returned to Alexandria City High School, where he had previously been a student. Students rallied around the 100-meter Olympic champion, honoring him with the athlete’s banner.

During his speech, Lyles praised Alexandria and his high school for assisting him in achieving his greatest ambition. Additionally, he shed tears when he recalled Rashawn Jackson, his high school track and field assistant coach, whom he admired, who passed away earlier this year.

The athlete’s homecoming was both emotional and exciting, and he captioned it with honest words:

“A true Homecoming “

Lyles’ path was riddled with hurdles, but when he achieved his goals, many admirers were inspired and taken away, and they celebrated alongside him on his homecoming.

“So happy you go to be honored this way!!”

Numerous Olympic gold medalists have been crowned, but the American athlete was at the top of this fan’s list.

“The greatest Olympic champion “

Aside from his accomplishments, one fan appreciated Lyles’ direct and honest communication with his fans.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable. ❤️❤️❤️”

His girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, stood tall in awe as she watched Lyles finally get the love and affection he had been craving for so long.

“So proud of you baby.”

Despite the end of his 2024 season, Lyles has already set his goals for the upcoming seasons. Since he is now a 100-meter Olympic and World Champion, he is determined to defend both titles in the forthcoming Olympic cycle. The 27-year-old’s quest for track greatness is ongoing, and there is much more for him to achieve in the upcoming track events.