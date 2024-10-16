Gabby Thomas Celebrates a Special Day With Her Beloved Furry Friend, Rico

Thomas is very fond of her pet pug, Rico, and often shares pictures of him on her social media. She even has a dedicated social media account for him, where she often posts his pictures for fans’ entertainment. Recently, she took things up a notch to celebrate a special day with her puppy.

Every year, the 15th of October is dedicated to celebrating National Pug Day, and Thomas gleefully shared some pictures of her fur baby on X.

Happy national pug day to everyone who celebrates pic.twitter.com/8xQxGnfwUw — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) October 15, 2024

Rico has been a beloved companion in Thomas’ life since 2020 and has earned the nickname of ‘the world’s fastest pug.’ He has become quite well-known within their community and has even collaborated on various sponsorship deals with the sprinter.

However, before celebrating with her pug at home, Thomas was out vacationing to mark a relaxing start to her off-season.

Thomas spends a rejuvenating time in the Maldives

Following a successful track season filled with numerous wins, Thomas decided to take a well-deserved break from the track. Together with her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, she embarked on a trip to a serene holistic retreat in Maldives. During their stay, they indulged in a variety of rejuvenating activities, allowing them to unwind and recharge.

During her time at Joali Being, Thomas meticulously captured her experience at the wellness-focused resort. She indulged in activities such as tea tasting and leisurely swims, fully embracing the tranquility of her exotic vacation in the island nation.

She even took fans on a journey through her D-wall analysis, which was a complete profile of her physical structure to understand her strengths and weaknesses. After a session of cryotherapy and some soothing activities later, Thomas had bittersweet feelings about leaving the place to wrap up her getaway.