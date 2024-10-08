Gabby Thomas Finds Paradise: A Glimpse into Her Maldives Escape

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas is trading her track spikes for flip-flops as she kicks off her off-season in style. The triple gold medalist has jetted off to the Maldives, giving fans a sneak peek into her luxurious getaway (Day 1) at Joali Being Resort.

Thomas and her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, touched down in paradise after a scenic seaplane ride from Malé-Velana International Airport. The couple was greeted with refreshing mocktails upon their arrival. They were also surprised after seeing their breathtaking overwater villa.

“Oh my gosh, this villa is so beautiful,” Thomas gushed on social media. “We open our door to the pool and a stunning ocean view.” The athlete’s excitement was palpable as she shared glimpses of their lavish accommodations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Thomas (@gabbythomas)

Eager to explore, the duo hopped on their complimentary bikes and set off to discover the island’s hidden gems. They later unwound on their private deck, soaking in the calming ocean breeze.

“Every guest gets a bike, so once we get to the villa, we biked around the resort a little bit to check it out. Then we came back to our villa and sat outside by the ocean, and it was so calming and peaceful. Then the resort made us dinner reservation, and we got ready for dinner.“

For dinner, Thomas effortlessly paired a chic scarf as a top with her new Prada bag, a souvenir from her recent trip to Germany. She also raved about a gift from her aunt—a bottle of Baccarat Rouge 540, a coveted fragrance by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Thomas also shared some glimpses on her Instagram story, where she dived into the resort’s wellness offerings. She visited the Pink Himalayan salt room, known for its respiratory benefits, and indulged in what she described as:

“Pink Himalayan salt room at @joalibeing. Helps to clean the lungs, promote better breathing and overall wellness. the bricks on the walls are salt.“

Before her massage and spa treatment, Thomas underwent a QEST4 test, a unique wellness assessment using electromagnetic signals. She explained:

“You hold two brass cylinders, which emits electromagnetic signals, and the response of the body to those signals is recorded. The test uses your body’s response to identify where your mind/body can learn better adaptive behaviors.“

Post-massage, the Olympian retreated to Aktar, a serene relaxation area where she sipped on calming tea to enhance the treatment’s effects.

“After my massage, I spent some time at Aktar, a relaxing area at @joalibeing, where they provided us with a calming tea to maximize the benefits from the massage. The most relaxed I have ever felt.“

As their Maldivian adventure continues, Thomas and McManes enjoy their vacation, cycling around the resort and savoring personalized tea blends gifted by their gracious hosts.

This tropical escape marks a well-deserved break for Thomas, allowing her to recharge before returning to the track. If her first impressions are anything to go by, this Maldives getaway might be the gold standard for off-season relaxation.