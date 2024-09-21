Gabby Thomas Dazzles in Olympic Bling; Prepares for ‘One More Race’ to Conclude 2024 Track Season

Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women’s 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gabby Thomas’ eventful season full of victories and surprises is still one race short of wrapping up on a high note. The champion sprinter is looking forward to participating in the Athlos meet in New York. And before she returns to the Big Apple for a potentially successful run, she shared some glimpses from her prep, including some stunning bling.

The Athlos meet is a female-only track event boasting the largest purse offered for a women’s track event. Organized by Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, the track meet aims to boost female participation in the sport by rewarding women with the sport’s highest prizes.

Thomas posted a series of pictures, ranging from glimpses from the track to a very special ornament, as an Olympic tribute. Among several pictures of her outings and some pictures of her training on track, she flaunted a ring that represents the five Olympic rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Thomas (@gabbythomas)

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate has been living life to the fullest while also preparing for the Athlos meet—a competition she had been looking forward to more than the Olympics itself.

Recently, she even snuck some training sessions at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she interacted with young female athletes aspiring to be Olympic champions like her.

The carousel post reflected her journey since her two-week-long dominance in Paris, revealing different facets of her life. However, since she only has a few days before the ultimate event to wrap up her season this year, fans could tell that the Olympian’s preparation was intense.

Athlos organizer and entrepreneur Ohanian commented on Thomas’ post to encourage her and motivate her.

“One more race to go……….“

Post-Athlos, Thomas will get some good rest before hustling toward the upcoming track season. Apart from being a stellar sprinter on the track, she has majored in neurobiology, global health, and epidemiology.

She volunteers at a local health clinic in Texas and wishes to continue that during her break. Building on her passion for healthcare and community service, Thomas has also taken steps to expand her philanthropic efforts beyond local volunteering.

Thomas prioritizes her values with a loyal brand partner

Thomas has recently started a charitable mission to pursue her passion for giving back to society and making a meaningful impact. She received assistance from her brand partner, Delta Airlines, which recently collaborated with her for a special cause.

The sprinter often spends her free hours volunteering, and this time, she got to do so at the Central Texas Food Bank. Delta helped her with the resources necessary to provide sustenance for those in need.

She thanked her brand partner for aligning with her values and ideals as she had a great time packing up food at the venue. Making a difference in the community is a goal Thomas has always wanted to achieve through her actions, and brands like Delta enable that.