After Noah Lyles’ Celsius Deal, Gabby Thomas Follows Suit With Delta: “Partnering With Brands Who Share My Values.”

Following Noah Lyles’ recent endorsement deal with energy drink brand Celsius, fellow American sprinter Gabby Thomas has announced her partnership with Delta.

In December 2023, months before the Paris Olympics, Delta Airlines announced Gabby Thomas as one of its beneficiaries, along with a few other athletes. They often took on various projects while Thomas prepared for an arduous season of trials and championships.

However, recently, the 27-year-old found another excellent reason to celebrate her partnership with Delta. Having kept up her aim to balance her passions along with academics and charity, Thomas collaborated with the airline to give back to a society that cheered for her during her championships.

The brand and the sprinter volunteered at the Central Texas Food Bank to sort and pack food for those in need. Posting a carousel from her day at the food bank, Thomas shared several happy glimpses of her doing what she loved and believed in.

“One of the best parts of my job is partnering with brands who share my values…“

The Harvard graduate has championed healthcare accessibility ever since she entered the industry, and her major in neurobiology and global health has been a testament to that. Her Master’s degree in epidemiology was followed by her regular volunteering at a health clinic in Austin.

Now that she has landed a brand deal that helps her do more good, it enables and encourages Thomas’ goal to give back to society. This was similar to Lyles’ recent partnership with the beverage brand Celsius.

Known for his loud personality and unabashed nature, Lyles had cut himself a niche in the track and field world due to how he presented himself. Celsius not only understood this but also had similar values in terms of letting their partners express themselves without filters.

Both Thomas and Lyles ended up with brand partnerships that contributed resources beyond their track and field goals. This initiative ensured their overall development while encouraging them to follow their beliefs and values.