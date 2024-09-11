Gabby Thomas Expresses Gratitude for UNLV Facilities, Offers ‘Words of Wisdom’ on Priorities and Sacrifices

As the Athlos meet gets nearer, fans can’t wait to witness Gabby Thomas showcase her magic on the track. To train well, she chose the University of Nevada Las Vegas for some final rounds on the track before returning to New York.

The UNLV Track and Field committee welcomed the 3x gold medalist to train and interact with some of their female athletes. As she prepared for her potential final meet this year, she was happy to talk to students and show them the ropes.

Thomas later thanked the university for providing her with the facilities necessary for her practice run. She not only had fun clicking pictures with the students but also had some golden advice for those who wanted to achieve success on the track.

“Thanks for letting me use the beautiful facilities this morning! Lovely getting to meet the UNLV team…“

What stood out throughout her visit was the wisdom she imparted to the students. Speaking of how the sport involved sacrifices and prioritizing day-to-day activities, she explained how the students could ensure success in their track and field careers by dedicated hard work and discipline.

Words of Wisdom from the champ herself, @itsgabbyt . Prioritize and sacrifice is key! #BrickBy pic.twitter.com/DgoOGAG8fz — UNLV Track & Field/Cross Country (@unlvtfxc) September 10, 2024

“Prioritizing resting, sleeping. Sometimes you just kinda say no to things when your friends wanna hang out. I know it kinda sucks sometimes, but it’s all worth it in the end.“

Thomas also stressed the importance of loving the sport they choose to participate in. It was never too late to pivot and switch up choices if they felt it would make them happier. This was a significant tip since Thomas herself shifted from softball to track and field and flourished in the latter.

Now that she has completed some final rounds of training, fans can expect Thomas to headline the Athlos meet in New York City. The race, organized by Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is a female-only track event.

It boasts the largest purse offered and guarantees prizes up to $60k for winners. Thomas agreed it was the ‘track event of the year,’ and fans looked forward to seeing her win.