Gabby Thomas on How Athlos Marks a “Special Time for Track and Field”

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas recently spoke about the track and field meet, Athlos. The NYC event focuses on athlete support and strives to improve the prize purse and competing experiences for female athletes.

Before the Olympic Games, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit’s co-founder, took the initiative to establish his own track and field event after realizing the potential of female competitors. Thomas was chosen as the initial athlete for the prestigious event, providing an exciting opportunity to be part of this unique endeavor.

During a pre-race interview with Citius Mag, the Olympic gold medalist emphasized how “amazing” Athlos was, saying it would be “driving the sport forward.”

Track and field is notorious for its stagnancy, which has resulted in a significant loss of followers in recent years. However, initiatives such as Athlos have the potential to reintroduce the audience that the sport had previously lost and provide the newer fandom with a one-of-a-kind first-hand experience.

Thomas emphasized that the NYC event will offer spectators and athletes track action and a wide range of opportunities beyond the track. She longed for an event like Athlos and was excited about the promising future it held, confidently stating:

“We’ve been wanting that for so long and now we have the support to really make it happen. I think it’s a special time for track and field.”

Despite being early in her career, Thomas possesses a wealth of expertise in the field and views this occasion as a pivotal moment for the sport.

In addition to Athlos, the track community is also looking forward to another event: Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track.

Another major initiative in track and field

Grand Slam Track, a concept introduced by the track veteran just months before the Paris Olympics, is set to make its debut in 2025. The event will feature the world’s fastest athletes four times in a season, revolutionizing the sport of track and field.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was announced as the first athlete of this prestigious event, and many other professional track athletes, including Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse, Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and Melissa Jefferson, have also been signed on.