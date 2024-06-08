Months After Defeating Sha’Carri Richardson, 200M Aussie Phenom Torrie Lewis Becomes an Oceania Champion

All eyes are set on the athletes, who will be competing in the Paris Olympics in July. The track meets prior to the Olympics have already seen some unexpected results to increase the audience’s excitement. Torrie Lewis, 19, defeated American track sensation Sha’Carri Richardson in the 200-meter women’s sprint at the start of the Diamond League tour in Xiamen.

This sparked a lot of debate in the track community, as they witnessed one of the best races of the outdoor season thus far. To solidify her name, the Australian 200-meter phenom has delivered again, this time winning gold at the Oceania Athletics Championships, as per World Athletics Hub on X. This is a significant accomplishment for her career ahead of the Olympic Games, as she has cemented her place in the sport’s history.

Aside from defeating Richardson in the Xiamen Diamond League, the athlete earned a spot for Team Australia in the 4×100-meter relays. It was also a significant success for the country, but she knew she needed to focus on her individual heats.

The Australian ran admirably at the HFC Bank Stadium, making it to the finals of the 200-meter event; however, she was confronted with a 1.7 headwind. While nature may have utterly influenced the race, it was unable to defeat Lewis’ mindset, as she blasted down the course and finished first.

Oceania Champion!! Nottingham-born Torrie Lewis wins the women’s 200m at the Oceania Athletics Championships in 23.14s (-1.7) into a massive headwind. pic.twitter.com/RkpUCSlbdl — World Athletics Hub (@wldathleticshub) June 7, 2024

The timing that the Australian athlete is putting in is certainly alarming for her competition. Her ambition is to compete in the Paris Olympics, so she will be looking at her Jamaican and American rivals, who are currently struggling in the category.

Torrie Lewis’ Possible Rivals at the Paris Olympics

The world of athletics is vast, yet only a few reach the pinnacle of their discipline. The 200-meter sprint is one of the most desired categories this year, but competitors like Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson have struggled to shine in the races.

The Jamaican athlete began her season late and was unable to clock impressive times, as she tumbled down the order even in the Oslo Diamond League, leaving her disappointed with her own performance.

While Richardson excels in the 100 meters, her best results in the 200 meters have been second and third. Torrie Lewis, on the other hand, is enjoying a fantastic outdoor season, so they will need to keep an eye out for her at the Paris Olympics.