“He Deserves This”: Fans in Awe as Botswana Packs Biggest Stadium to Celebrate Letsile Tebogo’s Return

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) celebrates his gold medal in the menís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Letsile Tebogo became the pride of not only Botswana but the whole African continent when he crossed the 200-meter finals’ finish line to secure his first Olympic gold medal at the Stade de France. There was a lot of anticipation surrounding the track prodigy, and he kept the hopes and dreams of his fans alive by standing on top of the podium at the Paris Olympics.

The newly crowned 200-meter Olympic champion received appreciation from all over the world. In fact, the moment he arrived in his home country, Botswana, the track star was greeted by a huge crowd at the National Stadium in the capital of Gaborone, as seen on Larry Madowo’s X profile.

The footage showed thirty thousand fans adoring their national hero in the stadium. Not only did Tebogo bring home the nation’s first Olympic gold medal, but the jubilation was a fitting display of admiration for the 21-year-old athlete.

As the camera whirled around the stadium track, Tebogo and his Botswanan teammates were spotted riding in a bus. One of the numerous things shown was how a crowd gathered around the stadium while waving the Botswana flag.

Overall, it was a remarkable sight to behold, and fans’ admiration for the athlete and his country was apparent as the video went viral online.

Botswana have a sense of national pride, more than all East african countries combined. — DONNA MUGOH (@Eddie_Mugoh) August 13, 2024

One fan expressed gratitude to Tebogo by highlighting a remarkable event from the Paris Olympics.

He deserves all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0anfVE2P0n — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) August 13, 2024

At the early age of 21, the athlete accomplished the unthinkable, and this admirer was delighted by his jubilation.

Lestile Tebogo made history for his nation. The first Gold for Botswana in the Olympics. He also made history for the continent, the first gold in 200m . He deserves this. — NBS (@NBS_001) August 13, 2024

This fan was blown away by how Tebogo’s country greeted him upon his return from the Olympic Games.

Botswanans are the best. They take pride in their voice and achievements on and off the field. Letsile surely has sparked a revolution there. He is a true champion. Botswana won’t remain the same after the event. — Mohammed Uzair qadri (@MohammedUzairqa) August 13, 2024

This fan offered another interesting view of Botswana’s celebrations.

I tell, it’s as real as it gets pic.twitter.com/lfQ3KdRYfZ — Rethabile Konopo (@RKonopo) August 13, 2024

Letsile Tebogo returned the athletic focus to Africa, which had been lacking for a long period due to the supremacy of North American and European athletes. His name is already solidified in track and field history, and at only 21 years old, he still has a lot left to achieve on the sport’s biggest stages.