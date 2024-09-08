Gabby Thomas Rings in an ‘Athlete Moment’ at the US Open With Fellow Track Stars

The Paris Olympics pushed Gabby Thomas into the limelight due to her speed and expertise on track, and she’s now on her way to completing several side quests before her next meet. The sprinting sensation, who grew popular for her off-the-charts performance on the track and in academics, recently enjoyed some time off at the US Open along with some of her colleagues.

Marking one of the most monumental tennis matches, the US Open Women’s finals saw Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka face the USA’s Jessica Pegula. Thomas and several other track athletes, including Rai Benjamin and Noah Lyles, were present to witness this battle of the beasts.

Later, she took to her Instagram stories to post a picture with her fellow track and field icons. Commenting on how wonderful she felt about supporting fellow athletes and being one herself, she said she was happy to experience a special moment.

“Love an athlete moment“

Her presence at the match came courtesy of her beverage partner Moët & Chandon, while her outfit was from Tommy Hilfiger. The star-studded audience who joined her in the featured picture included Rai Benjamin, Midge Purce, Noah Lyles, and Dereck Lively.

She also delighted in sharing some enjoyable moments with Lyles’ girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, and later savored a delightful dinner with the couple. However, this wasn’t the end of events in New York for the Harvard graduate who is set to return to the Big Apple soon.

Thomas’ excitement surrounding a new race beat the Olympic hype

A few weeks ago, Thomas revealed an exciting announcement about her participation at the Athlos meet. The female-forward race will take place on the 26th of September and will focus on empowering female athletes by ensuring them handsome rewards for their victories.

Shining bright in the spotlight since the Olympics wrapped up, Thomas recently admitted how excited she has been for the Athlos meet, not only because of the rewards but also because of what it stood for.

She posted a screenshot of her conversation with fellow Harvard student and friend Karina Joiner, where she agreed to the notion of the meet being ‘the track event of the year.’

Thomas will compete against some of the best female sprinters on the track, including Faith Kipyegon, Alaysha Johnson, and Alexis Holmes. With rewards up to $60k, Athlos promises “the largest purse ever for a women’s track event,” raising the stakes high for all the participants.