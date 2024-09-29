Noah Lyles Praises Shamier Little’s Athlos Review With a Fitting Observation

Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos meet in NYC marked its debut and roaring success after a sold-out show. Track athletes like Noah Lyles have also repeatedly hyped it online, appreciating the initiative. Now, Lyles is back in the spotlight, this time alongside fellow Athlos participant, sprinter Shamier Little.

In a recent post on X, Little had talked about how she felt about the event. Her views about Athlos were not only positive but also perfectly summed up the perks of the event.

“Someone asked me how Athlos differed from other meets being put on and, tbh it’s just very… Black. Very turnt. Very vibey. Very cultured. Very exciting.”

However, Lyles made another observation about the statement, aside from how appropriately it defined the occasion. And he landed upon a recent pop culture trend that he might have encountered on the internet to make a comparison of sorts.

“Pop Culture Track and Field”

Pop Culture Track and Field https://t.co/DL60vluoTl — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) September 28, 2024

Recently, creator Jools Lebron popularized the phrase “very demure, very mindful”, describing her makeup for an office setting. This phrase created waves on the internet, and everyone began adopting it and modifying it to suit their day-to-day activities. Little’s post seemed to have originated from that caption that she had put together, and Lyles confirmed that.

It looks like the American sprinter approved of Little’s reference while she praised the event’s happenings. Since Lyles has been huge in supporting athletes and sharing their true personalities on the internet to popularize the sport, it isn’t surprising to see him encourage Little’s post.

Track and field sports have been notorious for being popular only during the Olympics, which as such arrives once every four years. Therefore, athletes and veterans have always tried looking for ways where they can boost their viewership and gather more fans for the same. Lyles has been one of the pioneers of this movement.

Dressed in over-the-top outfits for media interviews before matches and indulging in a lot of banter, the sprinter found his niche to attract an audience. He also began encouraging other athletes to do so, roping them in the banter or pushing them towards the cause.

That’s why Athlos’ success appealed to him as he watched thousands of enthusiasts cheer for a night where female athletes ran.