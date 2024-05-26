“Heading in the Right Direction”: Christian Coleman Goes Candid About His Prefontaine Classic 100M Sprint Performance

Since the beginning of the Olympic season, many competitors have demonstrated amazing results in track meets. However, a handful of them are consistent in their sprints, one of them being Christian Coleman. The three-time world champion recently ran the 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic, clocking 9.95 seconds, his season best.

In the post-race interview with Citius Mag, the athlete discusses how he has developed with each race he has competed in this season and is eager for more action.

The American track star arrived in Eugene with a competitive 100-meter grid. His strategy for the race was spot on, as he blasted through the field, holding off Ferdinand Omanyala, who finished second.

In the process, he broke his personal seasonal record, as this was the first time he jumped onto the mark in less than 10 seconds. The athlete was also pleased with his own performance, as he states:

“I feel like I’m heading in the right direction and taking the right steps, so now we got a month until the trials, and I’m confident I’ll be even better.”

Coleman has recognized his timing in previous races. He has made significant progress since his maiden 100-meter race at the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen.

He has two wins in the category and is looking forward to more as the Olympic trials approach. Coleman also understands his potential, and while the season is going so well for him, he wants to keep it that way.

Christian Coleman’s strong start to the Olympic season

Christian Coleman has already boarded the train that many athletes are taking this year on their way to Olympic gold. His performances speak for themselves, as the athlete has won numerous races, both indoors and outdoors.

Coleman dominated the Millrose Games 60-meter race with an outstanding time of 6.51 seconds, kicking off his Olympic season. He sustained his indoor form and won the gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

9.95s!! Christian Coleman powered to a Season’s Best (SB) of 9.95s (+1.2) to win the men’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, holding off a strong Ferdinand Omanyala who ran 9.98s (SB). Brandon Hicklin got a solid 3rd in 10.08s from Ackeem Blake in 10.12s. pic.twitter.com/VldLxuMWHi — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 25, 2024

Despite the difference between indoors and outdoors, he competed well against Kenny Bednarek at the Miramar Invitational, but settled for silver. Coleman then won the 100-meter race at the Diamond League in Xiamen, clocking 10.13 seconds. With each race, the athlete has shown a lot of promise, and supporters have high expectations for the three-time world champion.