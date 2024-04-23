“I Feel Good”: Christian Coleman Opens Up After 100M Victory at the Wanda Diamond League 2024

The Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen featured numerous track fights. Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley went all out in the 100-meter men’s race with Coleman crossing the finish line first to grab the gold medal. It is also the three-time world champion’s first outdoor gold medal of the season, and he is excited about his Olympic future, according to Athletics EU’s Instagram post.

Coleman had high hopes when he arrived in Xiamen. He had not yet begun his 100-meter outdoor races, having previously competed in the 200-meter race at the Miramar Invitational.

The athlete is focusing on these two major categories this year, as his goal is to compete in them at the Olympics. However, the path to Paris will not be easy, and the 28-year-old is not afraid of any challenges that await him on the track.

In the 100-meter race, he faced Fred Kerley, who also had similar interests. Both of them showed an epic track battle to the crowd, with the three-time world champion taking first place. It was a fascinating season opener for Coleman, and he is ready for more,

“I feel good, I know in the right timing, the times will come and the victories will come as well.”

There was also not much of a time difference between Kerley and Coleman. They only separated by 0.04 seconds, making it a close finish. However, they are all still planning to secure a time below 9 seconds, as that is the optimal goal for the runners at the Olympics. Similar to the Xiamen event, Coleman also came to a nail-biting finish at the Miramar Invitation with fellow Team USA athlete, Kenny Bednarek.

Christian Coleman’s 200-meter outdoor season opener

After winning gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Christian Coleman’s indoor season came to an end. The American athlete was preparing for his outdoor season debut at the Miramar Invitational. He ran in the 200-meter race; however, he had to compete against Kenny Bednarek on the same grid. With a lot to prove before the Paris Olympics, the American athlete was also ready for his season debut.

Coleman and Bednarek crossed the rest of the field as the race began, heading to the first and final corner. They fought it out on the last stretch, demonstrating their speed; however, Bednarek was the first to cross the finish line. At the end of the race, the audience was satisfied, with only 0.08 seconds separating the two American athletes.