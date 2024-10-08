“He’s Not Sitting, Watching”: Veterans Warn Track Contenders of Noah Lyles’ Potential Dominance Next Season

The track and field world is gradually wrapping up its season, with several icons retreating with accolades and feedback on how to level up next year. Noah Lyles, who had an eventful season with the Olympics and various other meets, took an extended break for several other commitments. However, track veterans believe he’s only hiding in the shadows to emerge stronger.

In a candid conversation, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussed Lyles’ prep for next year. They were on their way to Athlos NYC—a female-only track meet aimed at women’s empowerment—when they discussed how the 27-year-old world champion would cope with his off-season.

Green quickly called out fans and said he didn’t want anyone to think that Lyles might be resting away his time. Recalling how the sprinter’s go-to way to cope has always been to better himself after every dissatisfactory race meet, the veteran established that he was probably already neck-deep in training.

He also remembered when Lyles battled against Erriyon Knighton to establish a better timing for the 200m sprint. Back in 2022, Knighton had set his personal best for the category at 19.49s—the news that forced Lyles out of dinner plans with friends to get back to training and upped the stakes.

“Yeah he’s not sitting, watching. He’s preparing.”

Gatlin put more perspective on the situation by recalling the timeline of Lyles bettering himself to go up against Knighton. At that time, Knighton had opened his season with his personal best and became the fourth-fastest man, drawing close to aiming for Bolt’s 19.19s.

However, the feat motivated the 27-year-old at the time, and instead of focusing on his outing and recreation, he aimed to level up. Later that year, at the World Athletics Championships, Lyles went on to put all that prep work to use and beat Michael Johnson’s 200m record of 19.32s. He had established his personal best at 19.31s—seemingly a hit back at Knighton, who had beaten his previous record.

This year has been deja vu for Lyles, who contracted COVID-19 during the Paris Olympics, forcing him out with a gold and bronze medal and dissatisfied feelings. Rest assured that if what the veterans believe is true, the American is already putting in the hours to level up.

With the World Championships coming up next season in Tokyo, one can look forward to an improved roster, with icons coming in prepared to beat their personal bests. But will fans see Lyles keep up his crown of being the World Champion? Only time will tell.