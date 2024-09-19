“Fake It to Make It”: Noah Lyles Reflects on Overcoming Intense COVID Fatigue to Win Olympic Bronze

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) reacts after running in the men’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

In a candid assessment on his road to the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles revealed the extensive hardships he experienced due to severe COVID exhaustion. Despite the challenges, he persisted and eventually won a bronze medal, proving his physical ability and resilience in the face of difficult circumstances.

Lyles spoke with Stan Verrett on SportsCenter about his experience at the Stade de France. Eventually, the interviewer wanted to know how the American sprinter dealt with the challenges posed by COVID, particularly during his 200-meter races. “What was your reaction when you found out?” Verrett asked Lyles, and the athlete responded straightforwardly.

“I wasn’t shocked, because I had already felt so bad like when the results came back“

The six-time world champion had already fulfilled one of his season goals: becoming an Olympic champion in the 100 meters. So, when his test results came back positive, indicating that the athlete had COVID, he wasn’t affected significantly.

“But it was definitely like, okay you know what are our options?“

The doctors had no difficulty allowing Lyles to continue his Olympic adventure, but the 200 meters had to be his final event because he needed to go through quarantine to avoid spreading the disease to those around him.

It was a tough situation for the athlete because he had to adhere to a few protocols to avoid affecting the other participants. He recounted the medications he received as a result of COVID but continued to suffer from fatigue, forcing him to focus on keeping his body rested for greater amounts of time.

Lyles vividly remembered the challenging situation he faced at the starting blocks. He likened it to a “fake it to make it” scenario, where he had to push through. Despite the difficulties, he remained determined to compete with a composed demeanor.

Lyles didn’t want anyone to find out about his medical condition before the 200-meter finals. He knew that if he announced that he was suffering from COVID, his competitors would take advantage of his condition, so he tried his best to keep it a secret.

Throughout the scenario, Lyles strengthened his mental condition by maintaining a high level of optimism, and he ultimately claimed the bronze medal with a time of 19.70 seconds.