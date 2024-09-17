Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall Celebrate Utah Archers’ Victory at Premier Lacrosse League Championship

The Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship saw the Utah Archers keep their title crown for the second time this season against the Maryland Whipsnakes. Paralympian Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Olympic hero Tara Davis-Woodhall, had a special surprise to commemorate the occasion.

The couple attended the finals and were present till the end to reward the winning team, courtesy of the league’s sponsors – Cash App and Visa. Since Hunter was from Syracuse, Utah, it was only fitting for the couple to cheer for the Archers, who ended up winning the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Woodhall (@hunterwoodhall)

Amidst celebrations, they got up on stage to present the winning team with $50,000, making memories that would last a lifetime. Both Hunter and Tara posted various stills from the match on their respective social media accounts, reminiscing about the good times.

“Unforgettable game at the Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship! THE UTAH ARCHERS are the 2024 @pll @cashapp Champions.“

The couple sported matching grey jerseys with the number ’24’ on them and also showed off their Olympic golds on the field while they spoke to the media.

Together, they’ve been a power couple who recently gained a lot more attention ever since Tara’s viral moment from the Paris Olympics wooed fans into following their journey. However, the path to sharing their story wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Woodhalls.

How the Woodhalls shared their story when no one else wanted to

Despite their growing popularity as two young athletes growing and flourishing in love, Hunter recently revealed how they faced unique challenges when it came to sharing their story out in the world.

Even before their success this year at the Olympics and Paralympics, Tara and Hunter have been stellar athletes across their careers. Their individual journeys and combined stories that they’ve often talked about in public with fans have always received favorable responses. This might have given Hunter the idea of approaching various platforms to air their story of making it to Paris as a docu-series.

However, he recently revealed how no one was interested in highlighting a Paralympian and a long-jump athlete. This motivated him to do it all by himself, and he launched the ‘Let’s Go Further‘ series on YouTube.

Their vlogs and snippets of everyday life and struggles had already caught the attention of fans, and with this series, they hoped to share their story with more people.