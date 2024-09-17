Hunter Woodhall Shares Motivation Behind Launching His Own Docuseries: “Tried to get someone...No one picked it up”

Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall is taking his story into his own hands by launching a personal docuseries with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall. After unsuccessfully pitching the idea, Woodhall decided to independently create and release the series documenting his journey as an elite athlete with a disability.

The power couple had a successful 2024 season, including their gold medal wins at the Stade de France. They had many memorable experiences, and Hunter had always intended to do a docuseries about it.

In his Threads post, he revealed that the couple attempted to find someone to assist them with this quest. However, things did not go as planned because no one volunteered to work on the docuseries.

“It’s crazy to think we tried to get someone to make a docsuries of @_taarra_ and my journey to the Paris Games. No one picked it up, guess a long jumper and a Paralympian wasn’t a compelling enough story. Woulda been rad tho. ‍♂️“

Eventually, the Paralympic gold medalist created their docuseries and reposted the Threads post on his Instagram story and emphasized the cause for their motivation, saying:

“Exactly why me @_taarra_ and @alexandtrack created the Let’s Go Further series on YouTube. Can’t thank everyone who tuned in enough.“

Alex Andrei, a sports photographer and videographer, collaborated with the pair on their YouTube docuseries, Let’s Go Further. Currently, the docuseries currently features five episodes (including a short film) and showcases many moments from the couple’s time together as well as their respective sports.

Hunter and Tara received much attention after sharing a remarkable moment at the Paralympic Games. The long jumper won gold in Paris, and her husband shined in the men’s 400-meter T62 sprint and won his Paralympic gold medal.

After Hunter won, he instantly approached Tara in the stands and hugged her. The crowd at the Stade de France witnessed a scene that showcased their love for each other, making it one of the best highlights of the Paralympic Games.

The couple met in a race in 2017 and married in 2022. Since then, they have remained committed to their goals and have consistently strengthened their relationship despite numerous hardships, earning the admiration of the track and field community.