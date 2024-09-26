Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall Drop Pics from ‘Wynn-ing’ Vegas Trip as Fans Cheer: “All They Do Is Wynn!”

Golden Olympic couple Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall have set social media ablaze with their recent Instagram posts showcasing their celebratory getaway in Las Vegas. Fresh off their medal-winning performances, the athletic duo treated fans to an inside look at their well-deserved night out, prompting an outpouring of excitement and admiration from followers.

Hunter took to Instagram to share the couple’s electric moments at Wynn Nightlife in Wynn Las Vegas, captioning the post with a heartfelt, “These Are The Moments Vegas edition @wynnlasvegas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Woodhall (@hunterwoodhall)

The series of photos and videos started with an adorable snapshot of Hunter embracing Tara from behind, both beaming with pride as they displayed their hard-earned medals. Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry, with one commenting,

“THE ABSOLUTE BEST !!! you guys are amazing!!! proud of you ❤️“

A video clip of the pair cutting loose on the dance floor to David Guetta’s ‘Se*y B***h’ ft. Akon had others cheering.

The celebration further continued with Tara and Hunter taking bites from a stunning white double-tired cake, complete with fondant medals and ‘Wynn NIGHTLIFE’ scripted on it. TrackTown USA joked,

“The celebration that never ends ✨“

Things got a bit rowdy in the fourth picture, showing Tara pouring alcohol into Hunter’s mouth with their friends around them. The global beverage company Celcius exclaimed,

“Feelin’ the energy ⚡️“

Another video clip that had everyone in stitches featured a sassy and hilarious Hunter declaring, “I’m just Tara’s husband, that’s all,” while the camera panned to show fangirls clamoring for selfies with just Tara. Two fans commented,

““I’m just Tara’s husband” so funny ….. hahahaha.. I just laughed out loud.. big time‼️“

The couple’s mirror selfies and an elegant mini Eiffel Tower model from Wynn Nightlife, artfully arranged with their medals, caught followers’ attention.

“ALL THEY DO IS WYNN WYNN WYNN NO MATTER WHATT “

The Olympic power couple’s infectious joy and playful dynamics prove their fans are just as thrilled about their success. As the duo gears up to move from the dance floor to the track lane, fans eagerly await their next adventure both on and off the field.