Tara Davis-Woodhall Responds Humbly to Husband Hunter’s Appreciation: “I Am Just the Co-captain”

Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall offered a modest response to public praise from her husband, fellow Paralympian Hunter Woodhall.

In a recent Instagram carousel post, Hunter highlighted his gold medal in the men’s 400-meter T62 sprint and their journey together, supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.

The first photo showed Hunter and Tara hugging while she leaped on her husband. In the next monochromatic photo, which also had an overhead angle, they gazed into each other’s eyes.

The final shot featured the two enjoying a hug at the Stade de France as they celebrated each step of their athletic journey to Olympic and Paralympic gold.

Hunter wrote a heartfelt statement to his supportive wife, highlighting her importance on his sports journey and entire life:

“To my wife. I couldn’t do this alone. You built me up and kept me accountable. You believed in me, and helped me grow. You taught me how to enjoy the moment. You showed me how to be a competitor. We did it.“

The Paralympian highlighted that these achievements would not have been possible without his wife. He underlined Tara’s role in his athletic development and her unwavering support throughout his life’s challenges.

Hunter added that she encouraged him to appreciate every moment of his athletic career and be a strong competitor on the track. He was filled with joy for both of them as they eventually met their own goals together at the pinnacle of the sport.

“I love you boobear,” Tara said on the post, and added another touching remark for her husband, writing:

“You truly have no idea that you have they key to this ship. I’m just the co captain ✨”

The Olympic long jumper then stressed Hunter’s position in their relationship. She compared their bond to a ship, stating that her husband was the key to it while she was the co-captain.

The Woodhalls not only raised the benchmark for their competitors in various sports but also for couples worldwide.