Noah Lyles Celebrates Hunter Woodhall’s Paralympic Gold Win: “So Proud of You Bro!”

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

Image Credits – NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics X Account

Track and field star Noah Lyles publicly congratulated fellow athlete Hunter Woodhall on his recent Paralympic gold medal victory. Lyles, known for his sprinting prowess, took to X to express his admiration and support for Woodhall’s achievement.

Woodhall achieved a remarkable victory in the men’s 400m T62 final at the Paralympic Games on Friday, September 6, and Lyles affectionately referred to him as “bro” in a display of camaraderie among elite athletes.

Woodhall’s 46.36 seconds secured him his first gold medal and marked a significant personal milestone, as he had previously earned bronze medals in the 400m event at the past Paralympic Games.

The moments he spent afterward with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, were the event’s highlight. When Hunter won, he rushed to the stands and hugged Tara for a long time, leaving the entire stadium in awe.

Her generous gesture was also memorable. A few weeks earlier, he had just cheered Tara in the stands when she won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s long jump final. She returned the favor to her husband, and everyone who watched the action unfold at the Stade de France was amazed.

Later, during the post-race interview, people spotted the couple together, carrying their respective gold medals, and they appeared to be among the happiest people at the event.

The Paralympian also commented about his post-event feelings, saying:

Seeing the photos of Tara and I in matching medal stand fits has me so emotional

The journey of Hunter and Tara’s gold medal success

Hunter‘s career was challenging, but he always had his support system. He met Tara at a race in 2017, and the couple married in 2022. It was a significant milestone in both of their lives, and by supporting each other, they pushed themselves beyond their boundaries.

Tara supported him at his competitions, just as he cheered for her at various events, such as the Trials and the Olympics. Throughout the Paralympic qualification process, the long jumper provided numerous updates on her husband’s performance on social media.

However, just before the finals, she shared a quick update on her excitement, comparing it to Simone Biles and her iconic gymnastic move, the Biles II.

These cheers eventually led to the gold medal in Paris, and both of the couple now hold gold medals in their respective track and field divisions.

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

