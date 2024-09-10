Tyson Gay Shares Four Key Tips to ‘Stay Consistent’ and Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Jul 2, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Tyson Gay (left) and Remontay McClain (right) compete during the men’s 100m first round heats in the 2016 U.S. Olympic track and field team trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Achieving fitness goals can be overwhelming, and enthusiasts may not know how or where to begin. That’s why former Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay introduced four simple steps to ensure consistent effort to achieve one’s aim. These four steps apply to everyone who wants to strengthen their will to fulfill their fitness goals, from beginners to athletes.

Gay has often shared tips and tricks surrounding similar subjects that could help fitness enthusiasts on their journey. Be it losing weight or staying active, he believes that the stepping stones to the ultimate goal are just small but consistent efforts made towards it.

The first step he talked about that could help one stay consistent is to find a form of exercise that one would commit to. This move could be any activity that the subject enjoyed performing that would count as exercise.

The next step was to avoid overdoing workouts and give enough time for the muscles to rest and recover. Recovery is crucial for not only setting a healthy environment for the body to transform but also for muscle growth and strengthening.

The third step was to include a wide variety of workouts for the subject to shuffle through regularly. This step ensured that the fitness enthusiast worked on separate muscle groups, thus providing a holistic attempt at transforming one’s body.

The final step was to continuously monitor small changes and progress over time, pushing oneself to do better gradually. This step will not only keep a record of one’s journey from start to end but also help motivate the subject to up their levels further along their journey.

All in all, keeping up with fitness goals could involve various techniques and methods that might leave fitness enthusiasts confused and hesitant. However, Gay believes that if one could break down a lengthy process like that into four easy steps, the subjects could receive it in a better way.

Gay himself has had a tough journey to the top, with several instances of disqualifications from the Olympics. Yet, he is one of the fastest sprinters to have competed alongside Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, establishing a record of 9.69s for 100m.