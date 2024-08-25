“I Did It All”: Fred Kerley Reminisces His Old 400M Run After Nostalgic Video Resurfaces

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) reacts after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, Fred Kerley has emerged as a prominent American runner, specializing in the 100- and 200-meter events. However, the track star was once a 400-meter prodigy and competed professionally in the category.

@NelsonCarterJr recently released an old video on X that included a clip of Kerley’s early career achievement, and when the athlete saw it, he felt nostalgic.

I did it all https://t.co/3VeyOjvb0I — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) August 24, 2024

The social media video highlighted a young and determined Fred Kerley in 2017. The Texas A&M University runner was among the favorites for the indoor event in College Station.

The athlete was just behind the race’s lead runner when the gun went off. After the first curve, he eventually took advantage, and as the race approached its conclusion, he released his full speed.

With each step, he moved far ahead of the grid, crossing the finish line in 44.85 seconds. The crowd was delighted throughout the indoor race, and the cheers highlighted Kerley’s win in the 400-meter event.

It’s been a long time since the American sprinter has competed in the division, and he became nostalgic after seeing this footage, writing:

“I did it all.”

Although Kerley emerged on the professional scene as a 400-meter runner, with each passing year, he tried various categories, such as the 200 meters and, eventually, the 100 meters, determining his future goals.

The American runner raced his final 400-meter race in 2023 in the Sydney Track Classic, after which he completely focused on the 100 and 200 meters for the 2024 Olympics season.

While he won a 100-meter medal in the 2024 Olympics, the track had previously signaled that he would return to his traditional path, the 400-meter race. Despite this apparent return to form, Kerley’s intentions sparked controversy in the track community.

A look back at Vernon Norwood and Kerley’s intense rivalry

Team USA athlete Vernon Norwood boldly claimed he could beat Kerley in a 400m race. However, the 100-meter Olympic bronze medalist responded to Norwood by demonstrating their race history in the 400 meters.

The two competitors first competed in a track battle in the category at the 2017 USA Championships semi-finals, with Kerley winning in 44.11 seconds.

Their next meeting was at the 2018 US Indoor Championships, where Kerley won again in 45.18 seconds. However, in the finals of the same tournament, Norwood carried out his sweet revenge by defeating Kerley with a 45.60.

Norwood’s final victory over his fellow American runner came at the 2018 Shanghai IAAF Diamond League, and he has never beaten Kerley in a 400-meter race since. The three-time world champion also maintains a faster personal best time of 43.64 seconds than Norwood’s 44.10 seconds.