Vernon Norwood Talks Athlos Debut in Hilarious Conversation With Alexis Ohanian: “Pulling Up With My Wig On”

During a humorous and entertaining conversation with Alexis Ohanian, Vernon Norwood playfully hinted at his potential participation in Athlos. Their banter emphasized the American runner’s enthusiasm for the event and his playful demeanor, establishing a positive tone in the athletic community.

On X, Ohanian shared a Forbes article about his Athlos event. He focused on one particular sentence: “Each announcement about @ATHLOS this year continued to establish its legitimacy,” underscoring the track meet’s journey toward recognition and success.

However, Norwood upon noticing this social media post, expressed his desire to be included in Athlos’ next edition.

Next year I’m pulling up with my Wig on. I need a lane https://t.co/NTxBFLXg7K — Vernon L. Norwood (@Vernon400m) October 1, 2024

Since its announcement, Athlos has been hailed as a revolutionary force in track and field due to its exclusive focus on female athletes. The event met expectations, drawing a massive crowd at Icahn Stadium on September 26 to witness these talented sportswomen compete.

The high level of competition piqued the interest of other track stars, including Norwood. The American runner also humorously suggested using a “wig” to qualify for Athlos.

Upon seeing this, Ohanian suggested that the Olympian visit Athlos with dancing shoes instead of track spikes. Norwood, in response to Ohanian’s comment, offered another witty reply.

Alexis, I have a twin sister Veronica she’s very talented and can compete in the 100,200,400, & 800. — Vernon L. Norwood (@Vernon400m) October 1, 2024

Beyond the playful banter, Athlos delivered on its promise, emerging as one of the most successful track meets of the 2024 season. While the Olympic Games remained the most anticipated event of the year, several other competitions, including Diamond League meets, maintained audience interest. Following the Brussels event, all eyes turned to Athlos.

Prior to the Paris Games, the track community buzzed with excitement over the announcement of Athlos. The event also garnered support from renowned athletes like Gabby Thomas, who assisted in promotional activities, further amplifying the excitement.

As Athlos successfully delivered on its promise of top-tier track action, it has solidified its position as one of the most eagerly anticipated events heading into the 2025 season. Supporters are now looking forward to an annual installment of this groundbreaking track meet.