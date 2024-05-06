“I Will Come Just for You”: Sha’Carri Richardson and Track World in Awe of Cardi B, as the Singer Promises to Be in Paris for the American Star

Other than her on-track endeavours, Sha’Carri Richardson is well known for her track endeavours for her friendship in the music industry. Recently, the 24-year-old was seen alongside Cardi B, in a clip posted on X, where the two were discussing about the upcoming Olympics.

In the video, The American stars can be seen exchanging hugs with a huge “hi” before sitting to paint their nails with the stylists. Cardi B appreciates the venue of this year’s Olympic Games. As one of her favorite spots, she describes how it simply transforms the tone and mood of a fan to visit and watch any sport they find enjoyable.

Richardson also agrees with the rapper’s opinion, noting how it adds a fun element to the sport. However, during their discussion about the Olympics, Cardi B makes an unexpected announcement, stating:

“I will come just for you.”

Sha’Carri chuckled when the rapper assured her that she was considering going to the Olympics only for her. It was a heartwarming ending to the video, and since it was released on X, many followers of the celebrities were overjoyed to see their camaraderie.

The days preceding the Paris Olympics have also been energized by this video. Many track fans are already looking forward to the event, which will involve a lot of competition from Richardson’s rivals. The American track star has begun her outdoor season, but the results have not been as expected by fans.

Back-to-back Podiums for Sha’Carri Richardson in China

Sha’Carri Richardson never bothered to compete indoors this Olympic season. She was looking forward to her outdoor season, particularly the Wanda Diamond League, because she had missed a number of track meets leading up to the event.

In Xiamen, China, she was in contention for victory in the 200-meter category; however, Australian athlete Torrie Lewis dashed her hopes for gold, crossing the finish line 0.03 seconds ahead of Richardson. The American track sensation was shocked, but she remained motivated to compete in the next event.

Sha’Carri participated in the same division as before, but this time only managed to secure a bronze medal. Despite finishing on the podium in both of her Chinese track meets, she revealed that she is satisfied with her performance and eager to improve ahead of the Paris Olympics.