Jamaican Sprint Star Shericka Jackson Set for 200M Season Opener at the Rabat Diamond League

So far, the 2024 Diamond League Tour has covered three track events. Track fans were treated to thrilling action from athletes in Xiamen, Suzhou, and Doha. The upcoming Diamond League in Rabat has something similar to promise, with Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson racing in her season opener in the 200-meter category on May 19.

This is extremely exciting for Jamaican fans, who are eager for the Olympic gold medalist to compete in events leading up to the Paris Olympics. Jackson, preoccupied with off-track pursuits like sponsorships, has been conspicuously missing from the track this year.

The 29-year-old has only competed in the 100 meters at the JAAA All-Comers Series, which she won in 11.03 seconds with a +1.8 tailwind. However, more track action is expected from the four-time world champion since her rivals, such as Sha’Carri Richardson, have already made headlines.

She didn’t even run in the indoor races in early 2024 but was spotted practicing on the track, as seen in her social media posts. The Jamaican had enrolled in a few tournaments prior to the Rabat Diamond League, but her withdrawal from those events raised concerns among her fans about her Olympic season.

Jackson will face a grid of six athletes, who are Mujinga Kambundji, Maboundou Kone, Caisja Chandler, Ida Karstoft, Dalia Kaddari, and Sara El Hachimi, as the track community anticipates a possible world lead, which will give her an advantage over her competitors with only nearly three months until the Olympics.

This year, there are numerous opportunities for athletes ranging from rookies to veterans to display their talents to the community. While Jackson is training hard for the upcoming season, her American competitor, Sha’Carri Richardson, made her 200-meter debut in the opening event of the 2024 Diamond League Tour.

Shericka Jackson’s American Rival Missing Out the First Place by a Few Fractions of a Second

This year, track fans will be witnessing a duel between Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson. They were set to compete in the Miramar Invitational, but both athletes withdrew, leaving supporters shocked. The Jamaican athlete’s withdrawal from the Suzhou Diamond League’s 200-meter race heightened the community’s concerns too.

However, her competitor, who withdrew from the Miramar Invitational, competed in both of the Chinese track meets on her schedule. She was a fan favorite at the 2024 Diamond League tour’s opening event in Xiamen, where she competed in the 200-meter race. However, as she approached the finish line, Richardson was passed by 19-year-old Australian Torrie Lewis.

The event ended in a photo finish, with the Aussie winning in 22.96 seconds over Richardson’s 22.99. This was the type of track battle that supporters expected, and they delivered it in spectacular fashion.