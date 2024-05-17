Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and More Track Stars to Feature on Netflix’s ‘Sprint’ Series

The sports world is gearing up to witness Olympic action in Paris in the coming month. There is a lot of expectation among fans, and Netflix is going to release a special documentary series on track and field called “Sprint.” Notably, it will feature some famous athletes such as Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and many more, according to Netflix’s website, Tudum.

These athletes have received a lot of attention because of their accomplishments in various kinds of track duels. All of the events leading up to the main event in Paris will be included in this series, which will premiere shortly before the Olympics.

Fans will be provided with a completely new perspective on track and field, as the production company behind renowned sports documentaries such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive is working on this project. This will also be an excellent opportunity for the track community to grow in size, as the sport has been stagnant in terms of viewer interest for quite some time due to a lack of rule changes.

Netflix is yet to disclose the release date, but they have stated that it will be divided into multiple seasons in accordance with all of the upcoming Olympic action.

Fans will not have to worry about broadcasting concerns because this will be released on Netflix, as the track world has been dealing with them for quite some time. Because of this, American track star Noah Lyles has also taken matters into his own hands ahead of the Atlanta City Games.

Noah Lyles’ Special Announcement Amidst Heated Track Season

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles is having a phenomenal 2024 season. He understands the significance of it and has demonstrated his abilities in outdoor events, finishing no lower than first place so far. To defend his title, the 26-year-old will compete in the 150-meter sprint at the Atlanta City Games.

However, the track star has recognized that there are broadcasting issues for such events, so he has collaborated with the officials and will be streaming the entire event for free on his YouTube channel. The pre-show will take place on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. EST, followed by the race and post-show on May 18 from 4:45 p.m. EST and forward. Watching their favorite Olympic star for free is like a dream come true for track fans, who are eager to see Lyles defend his gold medal.