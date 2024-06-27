Fred Kerley Unveils His Champion Mindset in Oakley’s New Advertisement: “I Am Here to Be the Greatest”

After finishing third in the 100-meter sprint at the US Olympic Trials, Fred Kerley booked his spot for the Olympics in Paris. The three-time world champion silenced his critics with his 9.88 run in the finals, giving him the confidence boost he needs as he mentally prepares for the year’s biggest event.

He also parted ways with Asics a few weeks ago, which sparked a lot of worry among the track community. However, the athlete acquired another sponsor, Oakley, and was seen running in the Trials wearing their gear.

He recently teamed up with them to star in their new Instagram advertisement. The film, however, was not all about the organization but rather the three-time world champion’s drive ahead of the Paris Olympics, as he states in the video:

“I definitely ain’t here to be normal. Ain’t here to be average. I ain’t here to be like the next person. I’m here to be the greatest. I’m here to be me. Be who you are.”

Kerley has always found methods to communicate with his supporters during critical times, such as the weeks leading up to the Olympics. He understands the importance of the event, and after demonstrating his ability in the 100 meters at the Trials, he is enthusiastic about the next stage.

The three-time world champion vows not to be the normal athlete that fans see at an event but rather to be the “Fred Kerley” that the track world recognizes, who has won numerous awards throughout his career. His methods of conveying messages are undoubtedly mysterious, but this is what distinguishes him as a unique personality.

The recent form and controversy regarding his sponsor left many people questioning the American athlete’s performance for the Trials. However, track legend Justin Gatlin was confident in him and backed Kerley for the win.

Justin Gatlin’s Opinion on Fred Kerley

Justin Gatlin has always assessed a large number of athletes and provided extensive criticism. Rodney A. Green was concerned about Fred Kerley’s departure from Asics since such activities during an Olympic season always add extra strain.

However, the four-time world champion is optimistic about the athlete and only wants him to stay focused on his goals. He is aware of Kerley’s raw skill and pace, and he is certain that he can perform on a large platform such as the Olympics.