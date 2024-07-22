“It’s Official”: Snoop Dogg Makes It to Team USA With a Special Mark

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC captain and recording artist Snoop Dogg watches from the sidelines against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA just got a new member to boast about. While popular rapper and actor Snoop Dogg’s shenanigans at the Olympic trials won fans and athletes over, he has now sealed his presence at the Paris Olympics.

The official social media page of Team USA recently posted a glimpse of Snoop getting his headshots in for the team. The video showed him enjoying the shoot while he prepared himself for the iconic pictures that were about to break the internet.

Sporting a blue durag to keep his hair intact, the 52-year-old sat down for the picture. He sported a Nike hoodie, some track pants, and a peculiar t-shirt underneath.

The headshots sealed the deal for Snoop’s entry into the team as an official public figure. He will be one of the official commentators, and as a correspondent for the country, would need to get his fit checked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)

“It’s official like a referee with a whistle.”

Along with his unique outfit, the rapper sported some bling on his neck which he proudly highlighted. Moreover, Snoop also asked the photographer to specifically capture the graphic of the ‘GOAT’ featured on his t-shirt.

“Make sure you get that GOAT…”

The t-shirt that Snoop proudly wanted to show off featured a dramatic graphic of sprint star Noah Lyles. In fact, the rapper even shared an iconic moment with Lyles on the track right before the finals of the Olympic trials.

Snoop joined Lyles to unveil the sprinting icon’s rare collectibles

Noah Lyles’ love for anime and all things geeky is not unfamiliar in the track and field world. Having often shown off his Yu-Gi-Oh card collection that he has on him during races, fans have always loved this exciting side of the sprinter’s personality.

For the past few races, Lyles had piqued everyone’s curiosity by carrying around a briefcase whose contents he promised to reveal soon. Well, who better to hold an unboxing session with than the legendary Snoop Dogg himself?

The duo collaborated to unveil some of the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh cards that lay inside the briefcase. Since Snoop has been a huge supporter of the 26-year-old sprinter, there was no surprise about them getting together on the field for a fun activity.