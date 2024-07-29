Alexis Ohanian Uses “Serena Williams’ Personal Umbrella Holder” Comment to Come Up With Another Social Media Gem

Aug 29, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after beating Carina Witthoeft of Germany in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to him being mistakenly called wife Serena Williams’ ‘umbrella holder’ by an Olympic commenter. The Reddit founder took the comment in high spirits instead of making a fuss about it and in fact, joked about it on social media.

The incident took place when Serena along with daughter Olympia and husband Alexis walked the red carpet at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. To save the 23-time Grand Slam winner from the pouring raindrops, her husband Alexis took charge and held an umbrella for her.

This confused the Olympics commenter Laura Woods as she mistook Ohanian for Serena’s umbrella guy and went on saying, “She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella.”

“Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you,” she further added not realizing that the ‘umbrella holder’ was none other than Serena’s husband and daughter Olympia’s father himself.

However, the 23-time grand slam winner’s husband didn’t mind being called so and instead gave a hilarious reply when Tennis Letter shared a tweet quoting the commenter. Replying to their post, Alexis wrote, “Thanks for the IG caption inspo.”

Thanks for the IG caption inspo https://t.co/clxLFkD3S8 — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) July 26, 2024

He also shared an image of him with his daughter Olympia on his own Twitter, in which he can be seen holding an umbrella for her as well, and captioned it, “I’m also Olympia’s personal umbrella holder.” He further went on to reply to his own post and wrote, “Y’all set the bar too low for me celeb dads get flowers just for “acknowledging” they have kids.”

I’m also Olympia’s personal umbrella holder pic.twitter.com/achK8EkUib — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) July 27, 2024

Both Alexis and Serena were a few of the A-list celebrities who got the chance to walk down the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris. Serena even got a special honor as she was handed over the Olympic torch during the ending phase of the rally. Traditionally, this is usually done by athletes of the host country.

However, given the amount of contribution of Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and Serena to the sport, they were too included in the ceremony which was indeed a proud moment for all tennis fans as the tennis stars found their place among the most celebrated athletes ever.