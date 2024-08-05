Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Awestruck by Femke Bol’s Split in the Mixed 4x400M Relay at Paris Olympics

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Femke Bol (NED) defeats Kaylyn Brown (USA) to win the mixed 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

“Femke came back like a true James Bond villain,” Justin Gatlin said to his Ready Set Go podcast partner Rodney Green on YouTube after the Bahamian sprinter inquired about Team Netherlands’ final leg comeback that clinched them the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Before discussing Femke Bol’s performance, Gatlin wanted to recall the entire relay from the beginning. Green then explained how Bol was the “X factor” of Team Netherlands and how they didn’t let her compete in the prelims to hide her potential for the finals against the competitors.

The retired Bahamian sprinter then recalled the World Relays, saying:

“Even at the World Relays, we’ve watched Femke, and I’m pretty sure the relay coaches watched that also. And you saw what she can do. We know that Femke could go 48. Now, from what I’m hearing, she split 47.9, which is still another level.”

Gatlin expressed excitement upon learning of the Dutch athlete’s outstanding split time of 47.93 seconds. Green praised Team USA’s efforts but noted that the last leg turned the entire race upside down, with the Americans unable to stop the 24-year-old Bol.

Green added that Bol’s race was reminiscent of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s performance at the World Championships, where she competed in the 4×400 relays.

The two track veterans returned to discussing the mixed relays, praising the Dutch team’s strategy in providing Bol the opportunity to showcase her strength, where her sprint ultimately earned the team their coveted Olympic gold medal at the Stade de France.

When Bol received the baton from her teammate Isaya Klein Ikkink, Team Netherlands was in fourth place, right behind Great Britain. Despite having a slim chance of making the podium, the Dutch athlete was determined to catch up with the grid ahead of her.

What a performance by Netherlands!! They storm to GOLD in the mixed 4x400m at the #Paris2024 Olympics, clocking a European Record of 3:07.43. Femke Bol anchored the team with a 47.93 split, bringing her team from 4th to snatch GOLD from USA in 2nd in 3:07.74. pic.twitter.com/4tycCFotJO — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) August 3, 2024

Bol surged on with incredible speed and eventually crossed British athlete Amber Anning. However, with only 10 meters to go, she beat American athlete Kaylyn Brown and finished the race in 47.93.

With this strong performance, Team Netherlands won the gold medal and set a European record of 3:07.43, followed by Team USA in second and Team Great Britain in third.