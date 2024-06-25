Snoop Dogg and Noah Lyles Unveil the Athlete’s Rare Yu-Gi-Oh Collection at the US Olympic Trials

On many instances this season Noah Lyles was seen carrying a briefcase. It was with him for several races during the 2024 season, and he kept his fans informed that he would one day reveal the insides of it.

However, the six-time world champion selected the US Olympic Trials to unveil the briefcase, and he was joined by American rapper Snoop Dogg for the occasion, as seen on his YouTube channel.

There was a lot of excitement as they opened the silver briefcase, because it had piqued Lyles’ interest and appeared to be something very important. And when Snoop Dogg opened it, it revealed one of the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards, Exodia the Forbidden One, laying on the athlete’s bright red Adidas tracksuit, which he was about to don and run in the semi-finals of the 100 meters.

The athlete also kept the card to himself during the race start, as he was about to unleash his “Yu-Gi-Oh!” moment on his competitors on the course.

Following the semi-finals, the six-time world champion debuted a fresh look in the final. Instead, he wore a white Adidas tracksuit, and when the camera looked at him, he pulled out the Blue Eyes White Dragon, another rare Yu-Gi-Oh trading card from his collection.

The entire US Olympic Trials witnessed the 26-year-old’s anime shenanigans, but they were also treated to a stunning demonstration of raw speed by the athlete.

Noah Lyles Heading Into His Second Olympic Games

One of the American sprinter’s main ambitions this Olympic season is to win the coveted gold medal. To do so, Noah Lyles had to first qualify for a spot in Paris, which he did at the US Olympic Trials’ 100-meter sprint.

The mission was not straightforward for him, but with his running abilities and the power of the Yu-Gi-Oh cards he carried in his briefcase, he was able to annihilate his opponents. In the finals, he maintained his outstanding 100-meter form, beating Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley by an astonishing 9.83 seconds.