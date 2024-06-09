Noah Lyles Shares ‘The Pre Meet’ Shenanigans Ahead of the USATF NYC Grand Prix, Leaving the Track World in a Frenzy

Going into June, the Olympic anticipation is finally catching up with the track world. Athletes, whether veterans or new faces have given their all to amaze their supporters by achieving the best margins possible. However, there has been no domination from any athletes as most of them have been humbled by the fierce competition. One of the big names, Noah Lyles saw himself in a similar situation after he was defeated by Oblique Seville in the Racers Grand Prix.

However, the American track star’s confidence has not wavered, as he knows what he is capable of, and is prepared for his most anticipated 200-meter season opener at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, according to a recent Instagram post.

Lyles is excited for the race, which will take place in a few hours, and he is already trying to make a mark for his presence by taking a few spectacular shots on the track.

The first Instagram post features him stretching, followed by a pair of close-up images with his sunglasses on. There is also an aerial view of the track star on the blueish track, and the social media post concludes with him smiling and pointing to the camera. The athlete further dedicates a caption to photos, as he writes:

“The Pre Meet.”

Lyles’ presence on the New York track has captivated his followers, who are hoping that the athlete will achieve the target he has set for himself.

“Cant wait to see my king run 19.10 in the 200m this summer.”

The stunning images provided by the athlete astounded this admirer.

“Ohh my king where do I even start.”

This fan includes an infamous line from the iconic animation blockbuster ‘Cars’.

“‘I Am Speed’ [lightning emoji]”

A few weeks ago, the athlete promised his followers that he would take the 200-meter world lead, and one fan recalls it.

“World lead loading!”

Another fan just can’t wait for the event.

“Nojo18 is built for speed. Let’s go get the Gold.”

Lyles will compete in the USATF NYC Grand Prix shortly after his Racers Grand Prix 100-meter sprint. Even though the divisions are completely different, his determination will remain intact as he strives to produce a season opener that many people have been waiting for.

All eyes on Noah Lyles

According to Justin Gatlin, spectators attending the 200-meter event in New York may see a different version of Noah Lyles. The four-time world champion admits that the athlete has received a severe defeat from the Jamaican prodigy in the 100 meters, but it has given him the motivation he needs to unleash his latent talent in the Olympic season.

Lyles went on to add that every time he has lost a race, he has come back much stronger, as seen by his prior spells, which included being crowned world champion. His ultimate goal is to break the coveted 200-meter record, but first, he wants to go for the delicious world lead so that he can begin his journey to Olympic glory smoothly.