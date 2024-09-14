Kenny Bednarek Dubs Paris Olympics Experience a “Dream Come True”

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Kenneth Bednarek (USA) celebrates his silver medal in the menís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

For Kenny Bednarek, competing at the sport’s pinnacle, the Olympic Games, was a personal accomplishment and a testimonial to his hard work and dedication to track and field. He shared his honest thoughts about his time in Paris and how it influenced his successful sporting career.

While discussing his track & field career during an interview on the 365 Amplified podcast, the conversation shifted to his Olympic experience, and the athlete admitted that his first Olympic Games in Tokyo were not what he imagined.

Bednarek earned a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter final in 2021. Even though he received a medal, he did not experience a sense of involvement because the event lacked festivities and audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this time, when he arrived in Paris, he had a different perspective on the coveted event, as he recalled:

“Once we went to Paris, and went to the opening ceremony, I think that’s where it kind of hit me. It’s like, Oh, wow. Like, I’m an Olympian.“

This time, no pandemic disrupted the festivities in Paris, so the athletes was able to experience the grandeur of an Olympic Games. The feeling of becoming an Olympian and representing the United States in an international track and field event captivated Bednarek as he attended the coveted event’s opening ceremony.

Aside from enjoying the festivities in Paris, the American claimed his second Olympic silver medal of his career in the men’s 200 meters, which was an extraordinary experience for him. Bednarek reflected on his accomplishment, saying:

“To be able to go twice, and to medal, I mean, it’s a dream come true.“

Even though Bednarek finished second in the men’s 200-meter sprint in 19.62 seconds, he was proud of himself for medaling at the sport’s peak for the second time in his track career.

While the Olympic Games were a highlight for the American athlete, he declined to finish his 2024 season there. Following the Paris event, Bednarek competed in two straight Diamond League events: Silesia and Zurich. He finished third and second, respectively.

On September 14, he will dominate the Brussels Diamond League Final in the 200-meter race, determined to clinch the Diamond League title in that category.

He will go head-to-head with renowned athletes like Letsile Tebogo and Fred Kerley, but the track world fully recognizes Bednarek’s exceptional capabilities in premier events like this.