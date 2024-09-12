USATF Stars Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley Set to Challenge Letsile Tebogo in Brussels Diamond League Final

The Brussels Diamond League Final is set to feature an electrifying showdown in the men’s sprint events, with American track stars Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley squaring off against Botswana’s rising sensation Letsile Tebogo.

In addition to these three sprinters, the grid will also include Erriyon Knighton, Kyree King, Courtney Lindsey, Alexander Ogando, and Joseph Fahnbulleh.

These sportsmen had unforgettable moments during the 2024 season, but the King Baudouin Stadium spectators will look forward to Kerley, Bednarek, and Tebogo the most.

Diamond League Final men’s 200m feels like Letsile Tebogo vs Team USA. #BrusselsDL pic.twitter.com/hpqpGMvRom — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) September 10, 2024

The Botswanan competitor proved to be a challenging rival for the American athletes in the current track and field season. He was a prodigy entering the Paris Olympics, and while he did not medal in the men’s 100-meter sprint, he won his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 200-meter sprint, clocking 19.46 seconds.

With this speed, he pushed Bednarek into second place, followed by a COVID-affected Noah Lyles in third. Tebogo, however, did not stop with his individual gold; he also won silver in the men’s 4×400-meter relay for Team Botswana.

The 21-year-old was warmly received by his countrymen, who filled the country’s largest stadium with cheers for the sportsman. However, after winning the Olympic gold medal, Tebogo demonstrated his sprint dominance in Diamond League races in Lausanne, Silesia, Rome, and Zurich. All of these events permitted him to compete in Brussels, and he will be looking forward to the Diamond League Final title.

However, Kerley and Bednarek will fight Tebogo for the title until the 200-meter final stretch. Bednarek’s 2024 season began promisingly, but his hopes of converting his Olympic silver medal from the 2021 Tokyo Games were dashed when Tebogo crossed the finish line first at the Stade de France.

He also competed against the Botswanan in the 200-meter grids of Silesia and Zurich, finishing third and second, respectively. However, at the Zurich Diamond League, Bednarek broke his personal best with a 19.57 seconds, giving him much hope for the Brussels race.

Kerley was not heavily involved in the 200-meter division this season since his major ambition was to win an Olympic medal in the 100 meters.

Eventually, at the Paris Games, he earned bronze in the men’s 100-meter finals and competed in the 200-meter race at the Lausanne Diamond League.

In the sprint, he finished third with a time of 19.86 seconds. However, he did not finish on the podium in Zurich, but he set a season-best in the 200 meters with a timing of 19.81 seconds.

Track and field is notoriously unpredictable, so spectators in Brussels can look forward to a real treat as these competitors battle for the Diamond League Final crown.