Kenny Bednarek Reflects on Stressful 200M Sprint at Zurich Despite Personal Best: “I’m Cooked”

Aug 5, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Kenneth Bednarek (USA) in the men’s 200m round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Bednarek blasted across the Letzigrund Stadium, setting a personal best of 19.57 seconds in the 200-meter sprint at the Zurich Diamond League. However, he finished second and discussed the intense competition he experienced from sprint opponents.

In a post-race interview with Citius Mag, the interviewer wanted to know Bednarek’s emotions after winning a silver medal in the Olympic Games and performing similarly in the Diamond League. “What does this race kind of feel for you like?”

The American sprinter said he didn’t expect such a scorching display of speed from himself. Because of the chilly weather in Zurich, Bednarek thought about running in a time of approximately 19.90 or 19.80.

He described his mindset as he prepared to start the race. Initially, he was focused on time, but once in the starting blocks, he shifted his mentality to concentrate on executing his race plan.

Kenny was determined to compete in the 200-meter sprint and make up for his disappointing performance at the last Diamond League event in Silesia. He said –

“I know I’m going to get out on everybody, so I just got to try to maintain and stay relaxed, and I mean, I felt like I did that… I mean, I’m happy with this performance.“

Although the 27-year-old was pleased with his new personal best in the category, he described the tense race and the turn of events, saying:

“Once the gun went off, I was like, ‘Okay, we’re good, we’re good. But, then once I got to the 150, I said, ‘Oh, I’m cooked, I’m cooked, I’m cooked.’“

Bednarek recalled making a strong start to the race at Letzigrund Stadium. He ran comfortably until the 150-meter mark when he noticed his opponents, Letsile Tebogo and Alexander Ogando, behind him and was surprised.

Tebogo won the event with a timing of 19.55 seconds, Bednarek came in second with 19.57 seconds, and Knighton finished third with 19.79 seconds.

The American sprinter remarked that if he could run such a quick time in difficult weather conditions, he might possibly go even faster in the upcoming Diamond League finals in Brussels. However, he also stated that he did not set a certain mark for the next event.

Bednarek realistically intended to set a new personal best in Brussels, but his mentality would remain focused on completing the race effectively and securing the victory.