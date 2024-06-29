Kishane Thompson Secures the 100M World Lead at the Jamaican Olympic Trials’ Finals

The Jamaican Olympic Trials demonstrated that the track world can expect a lot from the country’s athletes, who performed admirably in the tournament. Among all the events, the 100-meter men’s finals were truly outstanding, with Kishane Thompson taking the world lead in the category with an astounding 9.77 seconds, according to Track & Field Gazette on X.

The Jamaican sprinter generated a lot of excitement when he became the second-fastest man in the 2024 season after running a 9.82 in the heats. He maintained his excellent pace in the semi-finals, finishing with a 9.84, but the finals revealed something that the track world was not prepared for.

While Oblique Seville had a terrific start in the sprint, Thompson’s acceleration soon overcame him, and he finished first with a stunning 9.77, aided by a 0.9 tailwind. With this incredible run, the athlete also became the ninth fastest man in the history of track and field.

Seville came in second, tying his personal best of 9.82, while Ackeem Blake finished third with a 9.92.

Watch Kishane Thompson run an incredible 9.77s (+0.9) to win the Jamaican men’s 100m title! He becomes the 9th fastest man in history! Oblique Seville 9.82

Ackeem Blake 9.92spic.twitter.com/w39X0cJMIh — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 29, 2024

These timings were just faster than the American athletes in the finals of the US Olympic Trials, which helped keep the rivalry between the two countries alive as the Paris Olympics approaches.

Alike Kishane Thompson, Noah Lyles Storms Through the US Olympic Trials’ Finals

Naysayers criticized Noah Lyles immediately after he lost the Racers Grand Prix in the 100-meter sprint. However, the athlete has his own method of suppressing his detractors, as he demonstrated at the US Olympic Trials by dominating in the heats and semi-finals.

While getting to the finals was simple for the six-time world champion, he faced a difficult grid. His challengers, however, were no match for Lyles, who stormed through Hayward Field to secure his personal best and gold medal with a 9.83, aided by a 0.4 tailwind.