“Love Learning New Things… on Vacation”: Gabby Thomas Embraces Fun Experiences at Exotic Getaway

After a terrific track season marked by some significant victories, Gabby Thomas has finally found some time for an exotic retreat. She recently flew down to the Maldives with her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, as an off-season rejuvenation trip. Her experiences on the island country, so far, have been quite unique, and she has been sharing various glimpses from her trip for fans to see.

Recently, she uploaded a compilation of all the activities she did on one of her days at the Joali Being Resort in Maldives, which focuses on the well-being of guests. These included some first-ever recovery therapy sessions, tea tasting, cooking, a relaxing swim, and many more.

Gabby Thomas began her day with a dramatic view of the ocean and some coffee to kickstart herself. She then went for a cryotherapy session that the resort had arranged for her in-house. This was a unique way for her to rejuvenate since she had never tried freezing temperatures to heal her muscles before.

Not only was the experience great, but Thomas revealed how she loved the quick follow-up with a D-wall session that analyzed her physical strength and setbacks. Ready with some insights on her physique to utilize for the next season, she was ready for the next activity.

After a brief swim to combat jet lag, Gabby Thomas went to a tea-tasting session that involved her trying out various teas and learning about their origins and notes.

“I love learning new things when I’m on vacation, and this tea tasting was really well done and very informative.”

The goal was to relax and indulge in some self-care, and Thomas did just that by keeping her mind away from the track. She participated in a cooking session where she made some scrumptious sushi, picked her favorite oolong tea from the tasting session, and wrapped up her day with her favorite part—dinner.

Featuring some adorable glimpses of McManes, the couple finally had some good food to mark the end of another day at the retreat. Since her participation at Athlos, after which the sprinter wrapped up her season, she has been adamant about taking a break. After a warm welcome in the Maldives, it looks like Thomas has found happiness in sharing pictures and videos from the island nation.