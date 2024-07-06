“Media Will Eat You Alive”: Shericka Jackson Voices Concern About Sha’Carri Richardson’s Reaction to Negativity

It’s not easy being an athlete having to face the media and talk about setbacks and failures. Unfortunately for Sha’Carri Richardson, before she could shine at the World Championships in 2023, she faced some hiccups during a press conference. This was when her on-track rival, Shericka Jackson, made some observations about her.

In the recent Netflix documentary series ‘Sprint’, the two women running icons were followed around as they locked horns for the world title. Although they had always been pitted against each other during races, historically, Jackson and Richardson have always held respect for each other.

Richardson has had an unfortunate history of getting disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC and facing the downs of life after losing her mother around the same time. This led to a constant battle on the track and a disappointing 2022, where she couldn’t make it to the US World Championships.

At the Budapest World Championships 2023 press conference, a reporter pointed this out, wondering what she brought to the table that year. Instead of tackling the question neutrally, Richardson seemed agitated at the question and the reporter for bringing up her past. The documentary then noted what her rival had to say about the instance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike Women (@nikewomen)

“I think Sha’Carri, when she came in this sport, she never know how to deal with negativity. If you don’t know how to deal with it, the media will eat you alive.”

Nevertheless, Richardson seemed more fueled in that interview, wanting to prove her worth in the best way possible. She knew that the only way she could shut down haters and trolls was to win the world championships. She made a bold statement at the conference amidst double takes and wide eyes from the reporters.

“To haters, I really say, all that motivation has brought me to this moment. It helped me overcome and it helped me get through. And just continuing to go forward, I feel great.”

Richardson had come a long way to fight her battle and prove her worth to the track and field world. Before her challenge at the world championships had the arena hooked to watching her every step, she experienced a crucial boost of confidence in a previous race.

Sha’Carri Richardson stunned at the Silesia Diamond League 2023

While sprinters wait for the World Championships to commence, they participate in other leagues to test the waters and see where they stand against their competitors. For Richardson, this preliminary test in 2023, came in the form of the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

The 100m race at the league was perfect for the American sprinter to go up against her on-track rival, Jackson, and compare both of their strengths and weaknesses. The boost of confidence came rushing in as she paced to the finish line first. This incident seems to have instilled confidence in her, and she knew she still had the spark.