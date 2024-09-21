Melissa Jefferson Shares Her Excitement After Joining Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

Aug 3, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Melissa Jefferson (USA) reacts after winning bronze in the women’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic sprinter Melissa Jefferson recently signed a contract with Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, causing excitement in the track and field world. Excited and thankful, the 23-year-old emphasized her eagerness to begin this new chapter in her remarkable athletic career.

Jefferson made a successful Olympic debut in Paris, winning an individual bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter and a team gold medal in the women’s 4×100-meter relays.

Although she hasn’t participated in any additional events in the last months of the 2024 season, she looks forward to a brighter future after signing with GST, as announced in the press release on the official event website.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Grand Slam Track™, and cannot wait to get started with this incredibly exciting league.“

Any athlete who signs up for Johnson’s track league will have a one-of-a-kind experience, as will viewers when it debuts in the 2025 season. Jefferson was enthusiastic about what the future held for her at GST and recognized how the event would transform the sport.

She was grateful for the “opportunity” to be a part of this endeavor, viewing it as “an honor and a privilege.” The athlete appreciated the core concept of GST, which was one of the main reasons she signed the lucrative contract.

“Michael’s vision for the league is fantastic, and their desire to put athletes and fans first is so refreshing.“

The 23-year-old admired Johnson and his concept for the prized event — prioritizing fans and athletes. She also stated that the track league could transform the sport, calling it a “massive step forward” for track and field.

The American sprinter confirmed her participation as a “Racer” in all four slams during the 2025 campaign. By battling against the other GST competitors, she would find out who the “fastest woman in the world” is.

According to the track veteran, bringing Jefferson into the mix was also a significant step forward for the event. In the same press release, he stated that the “superb athlete” had a successful 2024 campaign.

After seeing her impressive performances at the Olympic Games and World Relays, the experienced track athlete couldn’t resist offering her a contract. In addition to her track skills, Johnson was aware of the large fan base that admired the American sprinter, and signing her would significantly boost GST’s popularity.