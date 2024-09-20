Michael Johnson Opens Up on How Signing Melissa Jefferson Is the ‘Next Step Forward’ for Grand Slam Track

In a critical move for the future of Grand Slam Track, legendary sprinter Michael Johnson explained the importance of adding emerging sensation Melissa Jefferson to the roster. The track great gave his thoughts on how this addition is a significant step forward for one of the most anticipated track events of the 2025 season.

A few days after signing Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek, Johnson looked into the Olympic sprinters representing the United States in Paris.

Jefferson eventually came under his radar after winning an individual bronze medal in the women’s 100 meters and gold in the women’s 4×100-meter relays at the Olympic Games.

Johnson was primarily interested in these two performances but also looked into the track star’s gold medal performance at the 2024 World Relays.

The track great was prepared to see Jefferson take on competitors of equal caliber at the Grand Slam Track, which he announced in the press release.

“Our roster of racers continues to go from strength to strength, and the addition of Melissa is the next step forward for Grand Slam Track.“

Johnson acknowledged the expanding list of elite sprinters on the Grand Slam Track roster for the 2025 season and was thrilled to have Jefferson join the mix.

Claiming to be a “superb athlete,” the track veteran emphasized that her results this year were exceptional, especially given that Paris was her first Olympic Games.

Aside from her track abilities, the 57-year-old focused on her personality, one of the primary factors that drew a large audience to the track meets where she raced.

“Melissa expresses an infectious joy when racing, and we can’t wait to see it at our Slams. We’re delighted to bring her into the GST family, and I know track fans all around the world will be excited to see her burning down the home straight in all four of our Slams in 2025.“

With this announcement, Johnson disclosed that the American sprinter has joined the prestigious league as a “Racer.” She will compete in all four GST events throughout the 2025 season, aiming for one of the largest payouts. The league recently also released the prize money, and Johnson is excited to see how his event will revolutionize the sport.

Grand Slam Track’s massive purse

In Grand Slam Track, all runners from first to eighth place will receive rewards according to their standings. The first-place finisher will receive $100,000, followed by $50,000 for the athlete in second place, $30,000 for third place, and up to $10,000 for the last-place finisher.

This was a significant step forward for the sport, as GST advanced to the top tier of track events with large purses. Many in the track world welcomed this announcement, including track veterans like Monzavous Edwards, a.k.a. Raes Take TV, who compared it to prize money from major championships like the Diamond League.

As Grand Slam Track grows in popularity, it will benefit not only the athletes who compete in it but the sport as a whole, changing the landscape by attracting many new and returning fans.