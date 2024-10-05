“My Gold is Peeling”: Tara Davis-Woodhall Addresses Paris Olympics’ Medal Quality

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women’s long jump during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paralympic bronze medalist Allison E. Lang recently took to Threads to express dismay over the condition of her bronze medal from the Paralympic Games. Despite receiving the medal less than a month ago, Lang reported that it’s already showing signs of oxidation, appearing to peel or rust. Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall also seemed to have the same problem with her medal and seconded her.

Lang’s post, which tagged the official Paralympics account, conveyed her concern and surprise at the rapid deterioration of what should be a lasting symbol of her athletic achievement.

“I’m kind of disappointed. My Bronze Medal from Paris is already oxidizing and looks like it’s peeling/rusting like what’s going on @paralympics? I’ve only had it for less than a month!!“

Lang’s post quickly caught fire, with fans and fellow athletes chiming in. One commenter confidently stated, “Gold does not tarnish by the way,” seemingly dismissing Lang’s concerns.

Enter Davis-Woodhall, who defended the Paralympian and stunned everyone with her response:

“Actually… it does 🙂 my gold medal is peeling.“

The long jump athlete’s revelation turned heads and raised eyebrows.

Olympic medals culminate in an athlete’s lifelong training and represent their accomplishments. Many people were in shock that these well-earned benefits might be flaking away.

The International Paralympic and Olympic Committees (IPC & IOC) have not commented on the situation yet. However, whispers of potential cost-cutting measures have begun to circulate.

Tessa Axsom, director of CNC at Fictive, a San Francisco-based company specializing in custom manufacturing mechanical parts and processes, commented on this matter. Axsom believes that copper oxidation is the most likely reason for the medals’ peeling and rusting.

“This year’s bronze medal is actually 97% copper, 2.5% zinc and a half a percent tin.“

Axsom refuted reports from several media sources claiming the discoloration and chipping were caused by sustainable practices.

“Using recycled metals to make the metals is not what’s causing this. Copper oxidation is natural, and it reaches stability when it forms oxides and salts. So, when you have sweaty athletes wearing these metals, getting salt on them, you’re going to get oxidation. The metal should have been protectively coated.“

As the story unfolds, athletes from various disciplines have started inspecting their own medals. Some have reported issues, while others claim their medals remain pristine.

Davis-Woodhall’s admission has validated Lang’s concerns and highlighted a larger issue. As the globe anxiously awaits the higher committee’s response, one thing is certain: the real significance of these medals is not their shine but rather the struggles, victories, and sweat they stand for.