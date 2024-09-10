“You’re the Best”: Hunter Woodhall’s ‘Golden Moment’ Sparks Emotional Reactions From Tara Davis-Woodhall and Fans

With long jump queen Tara Davis-Woodhall winning the gold at the Paris Olympics, all eyes were on her husband – Hunter Woodhall – who was set to compete at the Paralympics. Regardless of the outcome, fans were rooting for the sprinter, hoping he would bring in the gold to match with his wife. That’s why Woodhall’s victory at the 400m T62 became a historic moment in the French capital.

Reflecting upon every wish, blessing, and kind message, Woodhall recently took to Instagram to share an emotional note about what the win meant to him. This ode to his first Paralympic podium was special; his wife and fans poured in all their emotions under the post.

Hunter’s journey to the top wasn’t easy, and Paris has held bittersweet memories for him since 2023. The city that hosted the Paralympics this summer saw him dejected last year due to his withdrawal from the World Championships at the same place. A malfunctioning prosthetic prevented him from being the potential 400m T62 World Champion.

This time at the Paralympics, Woodhall also experienced some disappointment in the 100m T64 sprint, finishing sixth. However, he was all geared up for his main event and bagged the gold with a well-deserved lead in a dramatic turn of events on the track.

“All of my other shortcomings prepared me for this. Just trusting the process and time in the process. Dreams do come true, sometimes they just take awhile.“

Davis-Woodhall was quick to hype her husband up in the comments.

“you’re the best in the whole wide world“

Lululemon, the apparel brand that sponsored the couple, owed it all to Woodhall and his achievements.

“This dream, this moment—this is for you, Hunter.“

A fan admitted that regardless of the result, they were ready to celebrate the Paralympian’s achievements.

“I was ready to celebrate regardless of how he placed but GOLD?! You can’t write this type of perfect.“

Woodhall became an inspiration for all specially-abled and chronically ill fans who aspire to do something great.

“Thanks for showing me (a chronically ill kid) that my dreams don’t have to go on hold bc of my condition…“

And lastly, what’s a win without overwhelming emotions and tears shed among fans worldwide?

“I was crying with you! Awesome Hunter!“

Woodhall showcased a level of resilience that few might be able to achieve. Yet, his humility and gratitude for the victory made the hearts of several fans melt.

Together, he and his wife have not only managed to break barriers in the sports world but have also set some serious couple goals with their support for one another.