“No Shacarri and No Sherika…”: Track World Disappointed as Shericka Jackson Withdraws From Miramar Invitational Hours After American Rival Sha’Carri Richardson

With great anticipation, many looked forward to the 2024 Miramar Invitational. When Sha’Carri Richardson withdrew from the event, the whole buzz surrounding it turned off at once. Now, Shericka Jackson has also reportedly pulled out of the event, according to a recent post by Track Spice on X.

For both track athletes, the 2024 season is crucial. Their preparations are in sync with the fact that this is the year of the Paris Olympics. Both Jackson and Richardson have already committed to competing in the Wanda Diamond League, but before that, they had their eyes on the Miramar Invitational.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to Shericka Jackson’s stint, even if Richardson wasn’t present. This was going to be her first race of the season, although she had already withdrawn from two previous races earlier in the year.

The majority of the track community was disappointed with this news. However, few of the fans acknowledged how this year is crucial for the Jamaican athlete due to the Paris Olympics.

Even if the track icons won’t be competing, there are plenty of other competitors to cheer for. However, the eyes of the track world would still be on the season opener for the world champions. Shericka Jackson’s American rival is likewise gearing up to launch her outdoor season at full speed in Xiamen.

Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson set to run the 200-meter event

The track and field community is getting ready for the outdoor track season. Due to Shericka Jackson’s and Sha’Carri Richardson’s withdrawals from the Miramar Invitational, the Wanda Diamond League will now be the site of their scheduled track meet. World Athletics also verified that the Xiamen race would be Richardson’s outdoor season opener.

A few days before the announcement, Shericka Jackson’s participation in the 200-meter race in Xiamen had already been confirmed. The two haven’t competed against each other since Budapest, so the spectacle of their fight would be very remarkable. Meanwhile, spectators will not be missing a single opportunity to focus on the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen.