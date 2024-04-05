“She’ll Also Be Troublesome”: Fans in Awe as Sha’Carri Richardson Is Set to Open Outdoor Season at Wanda Diamond League

In a matter of a few weeks, the Wanda Diamond League will begin. In anticipation of what is sure to be an exciting event, several elite athletes have registered to compete in Xiamen. Nevertheless, American fans were overjoyed when the official Instagram account of World Athletics revealed that Sha’Carri Richardson would be starting her 2024 outdoor season at the event.

Fans are going crazy about the American track star’s 200-meter registration. Many people questioned Richardson’s Olympic eligibility, as she didn’t compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Now that the outdoor season has arrived, however, her proclamation makes it rather clear that she isn’t going to back down from any challenge.

The IG post featured Richardson from last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In this clip, she crosses the finish line of the 100-meter race, where she finishes in style by making a hand gesture.

Her career took a spectacular turn when she won gold in the 100-meter dash and the 4×100-meter relay in the Budapest event. World Athletics also announced her confirmation in the Wanda Diamond League in the caption of the IG post, penning:

“Outdoor season is almost here @itsshacarri confirmed for the Xiamen #DiamondLeague over 200m on April 20.”

Many of her fans commented on the viral Instagram post, as they will be seeing their track star soon. One fan tried to predict the future, writing:

“Olympic gold, 200 she’ll also be troublesome in 200m.”

A fan was just all over Richardson’s charming personality, as they penned:

“The part l like in her she plays only for her self.”

One fan points out her fashion finish in the 100-meter event in Budapest, stating:

“Imagine running at your 100% and the winner waves you off while jogging.”

Another fan just drooled over Richardson’s precise running skills, as they mention:

“She doesn’t look like she’s breathing dang.”

Despite being from another country, this fan showed their support for the American track star, commenting:

“I’m a proud Jamaican of this queen. I pray you have a long, healthy and successful career girl. We love you from over here.”

Other American athletes to watch out for at the Wanda Diamond League apart from Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson would compete in the 200-meter race for women in the magnificent Wanda Diamond League. On the other hand, American spectators will also be interested in the men’s 100-meter race because of the competitors.

Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Team USA’s Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman will compete in the same division at the event in Xiamen. This year, Coleman has shown his mettle by winning two gold medals, one at the Millrose Games and another at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

However, Kerley’s story for this season took a negative turn as Noah Lyles replaced him in Glasgow’s 4×400-meter relay race. But in the Hurricane Invitational, Kerley went all out for the win, proving himself ahead of the Paris Olympics.