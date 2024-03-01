mobile app bar

Noah Lyles 60M Dream Crushed by Fellow American Athlete at World Indoors

Credits: Noah Lyles official X account

Many athletes are already getting a knock on their doors from the Paris Olympics. As a result, Noah Lyles is now widely considered among the sport’s most promising athletes in the eyes of American fans. However, Lyles’ 60-meter champion dream was crushed today at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. And this dream was crushed by none other than American track star Christian Coleman.

Fighting valiantly for the gold, the two Americans were remarkable. The social media fervor around their epic duel in Glasgow reached new heights. Even though it was a close race, Coleman ultimately won.

On X, the NBC Olympics & Paralympics uploaded the 60-meter finals. A confident Noah Lyles faced forth against a field of competitive athletes. However, right after the race began, Christian Coleman bolted ahead of the pack, establishing a significant lead in the opening thirty meters. Despite Lyles’ best efforts, he was unable to overtake his fellow American and instead settled for the silver medal. The top three finishers were Coleman (6.41s), Noah Lyles (6.44s), and Jamaican athlete Ackeem Blake (6.46s).

