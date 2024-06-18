Lamont Marcell Jacobs Recalls His Track Career With a Strong Message: “Face All the Challenges”

When the Olympic season arrived, there were a lot of doubts lingering around many athletes. This list included Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who was unable to exhibit his abilities during the 2023 season. The doubts persisted until the European Championships when he silenced the critics with his superb running.

However, all of his accomplishments and awards in his sports career would not have been possible without the string of injuries he has had, as the athlete revealed in his latest X post.

The Italian runner looks back in time to when he was solely a long jumper and couldn’t qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a hamstring problem. In 2017, he was a fan favorite to win the European Championship; however, he did not make it to the finals.

Even after switching from long jump to sprinting in the 2019 season, he failed to qualify for the World Championship finals. However, he continued to practice, eventually earning two Olympic gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs continues to pursue his aspirations of going for great targets, and while doing so, he is also pursued by many challenges, including injuries, but he has his priorities clear, as he writes:

“All of this to tell you not to give up at the first difficulty, not to quit when everything seems to be going wrong, to persist and keep fighting, to truly believe in your dreams and face all the challenges life throws at you!”

Giving up is not an option in the dictionary of the Italian runner. He has always been determined despite the hurdles life has thrown at him, and he will not opt out until he achieves his goals. Lamont also focuses on three specific words: dedication, hard work, and focus, which he believes are the keys to achieving great things in life, and he encourages his followers to have trust in themselves as well.

Olympic Champion 100 meters

Olympic Champion 4×100

World Vice-Champion 4×100

World Indoor Champion 60 meters

Two-time European Champion 100 meters

European Champion 4×100

European Indoor Champion 60 meters

European Indoor Vice-Champion 60 meters DESPITE ⚠️ 2015:… pic.twitter.com/XxL9G8Ua0w — Lamont Marcell Jacobs (@crazylongjumper) June 17, 2024

The Italian runner’s ascension to the top of the sport, as well as one of his unusual qualities, have startled many track veterans, who have discussed about it.

Justin Gatlin’s take on Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ first Olympic gold medal

Justin Gatlin recently looked back in time to determine what set the Tokyo Olympics 100-meter winner apart from the rest of the race, even when he appeared to be underperforming. The four-time world champion goes on to say that during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the stadium was completely empty due to the spread of COVID-19, and despite any applause from the crowd, he was able to acquire the shining medal.

While many people feel Jacobs was not under pressure due to the lack of a crowd, Gatlin quickly refutes this, claiming that an empty environment puts considerably more stress on an athlete than a loud audience. The Italian runner has a lot of talent, which he will only show on a greater platform, and the American track legend is confident of it.