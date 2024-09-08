mobile app bar

Noah Lyles Applauds Rai Benjamin for Bringing out His Inner Fashionista: “Style on Them”

Image Credits – @LylesNoah on X and Rai Benjamin’s Official Instagram Account

While track is mainly concerned with an athlete’s pace, fashion has recently piqued the community’s interest. Many athletes, like Noah Lyles, have set fashion benchmarks, and recently, he publicly praised fellow athlete Rai Benjamin for embracing his inner style icon.

Taking to Instagram, Benjamin posted a “NYFW with the Swoosh gang” reel that sparked his inner fashionista. The American athlete exuded style with a New York Yankees baseball cap and sleek black sunglasses. His ensemble included a crisp white shirt paired with a sophisticated blue sweater casually draped over his shoulders.

Benjamin donned a half-pant with off-white stripes, and his black Prada shoes matched wonderfully with his white socks. He sported a silver-colored luxury watch and a Goyard bag to complete his look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rai Benjamin (@kingben)

During New York Fashion Week, the athlete not only donned this attire but also geared up for the US Open. Lyles was so impressed by Benjamin’s fashion choices that he left a comment on his Instagram video.

Style on them big dog.

Like Benjamin, Lyles also looked forward to New York Fashion Week. He previously shared updates on social media about his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, attending the event. However, a few hours before the NYFW, he said he would also be walking the ramp.

Lyles’ unique look at the New York Fashion Week

At the New York event, Lyles wore one of the most distinctive outfits from his primary sponsor, Adidas’ upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The 27-year-old wore a peculiar hairstyle, a white headpiece, and arm sleeves with the word “America” attached.

He wore white shorts, socks, and shoes to complete his attire while remaining shirtless. His Instagram post included many photos of him during New York Fashion Week, alongside Willy Chavarria— the man who designed many of the event’s apparel.

Lyles has always been interested in fashion, which was evident throughout the 2024 season when he wore a variety of unique outfits to large events.

On the other hand, attending a high-profile fashion event was a step forward in his fashion career, and his fans look forward to seeing more of him in the future.

