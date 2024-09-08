“Perfect Body”: Noah Lyles Turns Heads at Fashion Week With Jaw-Dropping Fit Leaving Track World in Awe

Noah Lyles has been involved in various off-track activities following his successful spell in the Paris Olympics, where he won gold and bronze medals. The American track star recently attended New York Fashion Week and wore one of the event’s most distinctive outfits. Lyles’ legion of supporters wasted no time adoring their sprint hero as he shared his sporty look on Instagram.

A few days ago, the 27-year-old shared several Instagram stories about New York Fashion Week. He was set to be a spectator at the event, watching his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, take the ramp. However, the situation changed when he posted an Instagram story a few hours before the event, announcing that he would also be walking on the runway.

When New York Fashion Week began, the athlete was seen wearing an intriguing athletic outfit. He wore a white headpiece and arm sleeves with the word “America” embedded.

Lyles also had a distinctive hairstyle and wore white shorts, socks, and shoes. Adidas, the athlete’s main sponsor, designed the entire costume displayed during New York Fashion Week from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The first Instagram image was monochromatic, followed by a colored picture of the sprinter. The 27-year-old then struck a double biceps posture, and at the end of the carousel post, he stood with none other than American fashion designer Willy Chavarria.

While Lyles’ costume drew a large number of fans on Instagram, many also complimented his physique.

“Perfect body & perfect flow“

One fan compared the track star to one of boxing’s greats.

“Muhammad Ali vibes“

Another fan was in awe after seeing Lyles, and they exchanged a comical response.

“Oh where do i begin my with my beautiful pookie Noah Lyles“

Aside from complimenting the track star’s body, this fan mixed their comment with his statement from the Paris Olympics, where he won the 100-meter gold medal.

“Perfect body ! America, i told you, i got this.“

Lyles’ sponsor, Adidas, also left a remarkable note for the sprinting sensation.

” on the track, on the runway“

While Lyles dominated the 2024 season on track, he also stunned many with his fashion antics. However, the athlete’s ramp walk at New York Fashion Week was a step forward from previous performances in the field of fashion.

Many of his admirers have always been interested in his fashion style, and they will be looking forward to seeing more of Lyles at such high-profile events.